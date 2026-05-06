Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 May

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is the financial services flagship of the US$ 67 billion Aditya Birla Group operating as a holding company for various financial services businesses. After spending nearly 3 months in a declining phase the stock lost all its sheen. In the recent revival a sharp thrust above the value area the all through the year 2026 and in last few days in April 2026 the prices revived. The steady support at the TS & KS bands and the reversal gathered steam on Wednesday post the results. A promising long body candle to end the previous trading session despite some market sell off indicates some genuine buying interest. Go long.