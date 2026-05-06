Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 May

Stock market recap: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the negative territory on Tuesday, largely due to profit booking in select banking and financial heavyweights.
Stock market recap: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the negative territory on Tuesday, largely due to profit booking in select banking and financial heavyweights.
The 30-share pack Sensex closed 252 points, or 0.33%, lower at 77,017.79, while the NSE barometer Nifty 50 ended at 24,032.80, down 87 points, or 0.36%.
The 30-share pack Sensex closed 252 points, or 0.33%, lower at 77,017.79, while the NSE barometer Nifty 50 ended at 24,032.80, down 87 points, or 0.36%.
Amid a series of upcoming events set to shape market sentiment, markets navigate an environment clouded with uncertainty.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ABCAPITAL (Cmp ₹360.85)
ABCAPITAL: Buy above ₹363, stop ₹340 target ₹405 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is the financial services flagship of the US$ 67 billion Aditya Birla Group operating as a holding company for various financial services businesses. After spending nearly 3 months in a declining phase the stock lost all its sheen. In the recent revival a sharp thrust above the value area the all through the year 2026 and in last few days in April 2026 the prices revived. The steady support at the TS & KS bands and the reversal gathered steam on Wednesday post the results. A promising long body candle to end the previous trading session despite some market sell off indicates some genuine buying interest. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 8.63
- 52-week high: ₹446.95,
- Volume: 15.43M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹325, resistance at ₹440.
- Risk factors: Diversified financial services conglomerate, ranging from credit quality challenges to regulatory changes.
- Buy : above ₹363.
- Stop loss: ₹340.
- Target price: ₹405 (2 Months)
AUROPHARMA (Cmp ₹1428.10)
AUROPHARMA: Buy above ₹1430, stop ₹1390 target ₹1550 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Auropharma is a prominent, integrated global pharmaceutical company specializing in generic formulations, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and specialty drugs. After the recent reaction we can note that the strong thrust with support from the TS & KS bands has led to a strong breakout above the cloud region forming a nice rounding pattern revival. A strong long body candle augurs well for some upside if market retains some positive momentum. A rise in the DI indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 39.01,
- 52-week high: ₹1459.75,
- Volume: 1.81M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1250, resistance at ₹1600.
- Risk factors: Heavy dependence on the U.S. market, regulatory compliance, and pricing pressures.
- Buy : above ₹1430
- Stop loss: ₹1390
- Target price: ₹1550 (2 Months)
FINCABLES (Cmp ₹1054.95)
FINCABLES: Buy above ₹1060, stop ₹1020 target ₹1150 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Finolex Cables Limited (FINCABLES), is a premier manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables, widely recognized for its market leadership in the Indian wire and cable industry. The steady rise since April 2026 reaction that took support at the cloud region has seen steady increase in volumes combined with the rising RSI indicating that there is no sign of let up in momentum. A break above 980 was a key event that is now initiating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 26.26
- 52-week high: ₹1028.42
- Volume: 2.32M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹915, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, currency fluctuation and slowdown in communication cables.
- Buy : above ₹1060.
- Stop loss: ₹1020.
- Target price: ₹1150.
Stock Market Recap
On 5 May 2026, Indian equities ended lower in a volatile session ahead of the Nifty weekly F&O expiry. The Sensex slipped 251.61 points or 0.33% to close at 77,017.79, while the Nifty fell 86.5 points or 0.36% to settle at 24,032.80. Despite the decline, the Nifty managed to hold above the psychologically important 24,000 mark, and the Sensex recovered nearly 500 points from its intraday low. Market breadth remained weak, with 1,890 shares advancing, 2,110 declining, and 169 unchanged.
Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after nine consecutive sessions of selling, infusing ₹2,836 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued their buying streak for the seventh day, adding ₹4,764 crore. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index posted marginal gains of 0.2%, whereas the Realty index was the worst performer, shedding over 1%, dragged down by Godrej Properties. Volatility is expected to persist as expiry pressures weigh on sentiment.
Outlook for Trading
The market sentiment is attempting a steady upward drift. A mixed Q4 earnings season is now proving to be a challenge for the recovery. At the moment, the war scenario continues to hold its sway over the market conditions, and this is proving to be a difficult threat to handle.
Momentum on hourly charts are indicating that the prices have now settled down and there seems to be a withdrawal of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from support on Friday, we can expect the rise to continue.
For undertaking shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 24000 for a bearishness to emerge once again . As per the Open Interest data 23800 where we see the next set of supports emerging.
Also , the RSI is seen holding on to the neutral zone that is influencing a potential recovery. If we witness a 30-minute range breakout on Thursday we can consider to trade on either side as the trends still remain tentative where we expect some resistances to kick in. As ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.
The readings from the Option Data suggests that PCR has moved now to 1, highlighting that the trends are poised at an important stage with some Put writing at 24000 levels continuing to defend the lower levels fighting the sell off at every rise.
At this juncture, we have to pay attention to multiple news triggers; the combination of global tariff threats, cautious investor sentiment, and domestic economic challenges contributed to the sharp market decline and volatility in the rupee.
At the moment, the bearishness continues to remain limited and has been ineffective in dragging the index lower. With the current rate of volatility that is been demonstrated we can definitely see lot of room not been able to drag the index much lower.
Looking at the current state of OI data, until we see Nifty move below 24000 decisively, the Open Interest data retains that 24000 as the immediate support, while resistance remains at 24500. No respite from a ranging that is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.