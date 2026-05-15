Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 May

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the dips seen this week managed to hold the support zones (label 1,2 and 3). Now, the gap down opening will come into contention as the rise will look to challenge those levels. At the moment the cloud resistance that can restrict the rise is much farther away at 24300. There is a slight improvement in the Relative Strength Index from lower levels of 40 from where an attempt has been made. Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove needs to continue their way above 23800 (Nifty Spot)to accentuate the bullish bias. Momentums on daily charts are indicating that the prices have reached important supports and after settling down seems to have witnessed a resumption of buying interest.