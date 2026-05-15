Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 May

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed healthy buying in almost all segments as investor sentiment was buoyed by ongoing US–China talks.
The Sensex closed 790 points, or 1.06%, higher at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,689.60, up 277 points, or 1.18%.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
NAMINDIA (Cmp ₹1093)
- Why it’s recommended: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM-INDIA) is one of India's largest and fastest-growing private sector asset management companies, acting as the investment manager for Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). Since last October 2025 the stock has spent sufficient time adopting to the market condition. The last few quarters the numbers have been encouraging leading to a strong breakout above the resistance zones around 1000. In the recent upmove we can observe that the trends have been consistent, with strong thrust with volumes sparks possibility to head higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 46.55
- 52-week high: ₹1117.90,
- Volume: 1.31M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹991, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Market volatility to regulatory changes.
- Buy: above ₹1093.
- Stop loss: ₹1055.
- Target price: ₹1185 (2 Months)
ZYDUSLIFE (Cmp ₹991.70)
- Why it’s recommended: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Limited) is a leading, fully integrated, global healthcare provider focuses on manufacturing generic drugs, vaccines, biologics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). After some consolidation for the last 6 months the stock has shown some strong breakout on volumes indicating an onset of some fresh upward movement. A major acquisition in US could now accelerate the company’s progress. With aid from the momentum indicators one can consider to go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 21.45,
- 52-week high: ₹1059.05,
- Volume: 4.6M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹470, resistance at ₹598.
- Risk factors: Regulatory scrutiny, market competition, and integration challenges from acquisitions.
- Buy : above ₹993
- Stop loss: ₹955
- Target price: ₹1090 (2 Months)
BERGEPAINT (Cmp ₹533.90)
- Why it’s recommended: Berger Paints India Ltd is a prominent Indian multinational paints company and the second-largest paint manufacturer in India having a significant presence in the decorative and industrial paint markets. The robust volumes seen in the last two days post the Q4 numbers is indicating a fresh onset of momentum. Some brokerage upgrades despite uncertain market conditions highlights the strong potential in the prices. A long body candle seen in the last session is now helping the rise sustain the uncertain environment. With the momentum favouring the long side , consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 56.76
- 52-week high: ₹604.60
- Volume: 4.29M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹625.
- Risk factors: market competition, raw material cost volatility, and high valuation premiums.
- Buy : above ₹535.
- Stop loss: ₹507.
- Target price: ₹590.
Stock market on Thursday
On 14 May 2026, investor sentiment was buoyed by ongoing US–China talks, with hopes that progress could ease global trade tensions. Oil prices edged higher amid persistent concerns over the Iran conflict, adding to volatility across sectors. Reports suggesting that Beijing might leverage its economic ties with Tehran to press for reopening the Strait of Hormuz further lifted market mood. The anticipation surrounding the Trump–Xi meeting kept traders attentive, as any breakthrough was seen as potentially stabilizing geopolitical risks.