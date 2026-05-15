Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 May

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed healthy buying in almost all segments as investor sentiment was buoyed by ongoing US–China talks.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed healthy buying in almost all segments as investor sentiment was buoyed by ongoing US–China talks.
The Sensex closed 790 points, or 1.06%, higher at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,689.60, up 277 points, or 1.18%.
The Sensex closed 790 points, or 1.06%, higher at 75,398.72, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,689.60, up 277 points, or 1.18%.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
NAMINDIA (Cmp ₹1093)
- Why it’s recommended: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM-INDIA) is one of India's largest and fastest-growing private sector asset management companies, acting as the investment manager for Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). Since last October 2025 the stock has spent sufficient time adopting to the market condition. The last few quarters the numbers have been encouraging leading to a strong breakout above the resistance zones around 1000. In the recent upmove we can observe that the trends have been consistent, with strong thrust with volumes sparks possibility to head higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 46.55
- 52-week high: ₹1117.90,
- Volume: 1.31M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹991, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Market volatility to regulatory changes.
- Buy: above ₹1093.
- Stop loss: ₹1055.
- Target price: ₹1185 (2 Months)
ZYDUSLIFE (Cmp ₹991.70)
- Why it’s recommended: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Limited) is a leading, fully integrated, global healthcare provider focuses on manufacturing generic drugs, vaccines, biologics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). After some consolidation for the last 6 months the stock has shown some strong breakout on volumes indicating an onset of some fresh upward movement. A major acquisition in US could now accelerate the company’s progress. With aid from the momentum indicators one can consider to go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 21.45,
- 52-week high: ₹1059.05,
- Volume: 4.6M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹470, resistance at ₹598.
- Risk factors: Regulatory scrutiny, market competition, and integration challenges from acquisitions.
- Buy : above ₹993
- Stop loss: ₹955
- Target price: ₹1090 (2 Months)
BERGEPAINT (Cmp ₹533.90)
- Why it’s recommended: Berger Paints India Ltd is a prominent Indian multinational paints company and the second-largest paint manufacturer in India having a significant presence in the decorative and industrial paint markets. The robust volumes seen in the last two days post the Q4 numbers is indicating a fresh onset of momentum. Some brokerage upgrades despite uncertain market conditions highlights the strong potential in the prices. A long body candle seen in the last session is now helping the rise sustain the uncertain environment. With the momentum favouring the long side , consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 56.76
- 52-week high: ₹604.60
- Volume: 4.29M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹625.
- Risk factors: market competition, raw material cost volatility, and high valuation premiums.
- Buy : above ₹535.
- Stop loss: ₹507.
- Target price: ₹590.
Stock market on Thursday
On 14 May 2026, investor sentiment was buoyed by ongoing US–China talks, with hopes that progress could ease global trade tensions. Oil prices edged higher amid persistent concerns over the Iran conflict, adding to volatility across sectors. Reports suggesting that Beijing might leverage its economic ties with Tehran to press for reopening the Strait of Hormuz further lifted market mood. The anticipation surrounding the Trump–Xi meeting kept traders attentive, as any breakthrough was seen as potentially stabilizing geopolitical risks.
Despite the external uncertainties, domestic indices managed to hold firm, supported by selective buying in energy and metal counters, while banking and FMCG stocks witnessed profit booking. Broader markets showed resilience, with midcap and smallcap indices trading in a narrow range. Overall, the session highlighted a delicate balance between global headwinds and investor optimism, keeping the NSE movement steady yet watchful.
Outlook for Trading
After the fall since last Thursday, an 800-point range has now been created and could limit our expectations in the May series. Some respite was seen in the Sensex expiry as the trend began to revive. In the last report, we had mentioned: “From the charts above, we can see that the trends are facing some resistance at the median line yet again.”
The steady recovery seen from the lower levels, where a gap region combined with the cloud support and also the Kijun Sen line coming into play, is assisting the Nifty rebound. On the charts, we note that the recent decline tested below the lower end of the channel, which is creating pressure on the overall trends.
Taking some cues from the Option data, we can add that the levels around 26000 that had steady Put writers have now ensured that the upward possibility gets more wings. With the PCR nearing 0.91 we can expect some trended move today. Stay alert.
The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the dips seen this week managed to hold the support zones (label 1,2 and 3). Now, the gap down opening will come into contention as the rise will look to challenge those levels. At the moment the cloud resistance that can restrict the rise is much farther away at 24300. There is a slight improvement in the Relative Strength Index from lower levels of 40 from where an attempt has been made. Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove needs to continue their way above 23800 (Nifty Spot)to accentuate the bullish bias. Momentums on daily charts are indicating that the prices have reached important supports and after settling down seems to have witnessed a resumption of buying interest.
For undertaking shorts, we need to see Nifty move above 23500 which is the immediate support as per the Open Interest data. If we witness a 30-minute range breakout on Wednesday we can consider to trade on either side as the trends still remain tentative where we expect some resistances to kick in.
While the trends in the indices are still unclear there is plenty of action as far as the stocks are concerned.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.