The Nifty 50 and Sensex rose over 1% last week, extending gains a week before—their strongest in over five years—but the pace has now moderated. On Friday, both indices closed about 0.65% higher, with the Nifty at 24,353.55 and the Sensex at 78,493.56. With signs of stability emerging, we should look at stock-specific action.
Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 April
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 20 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex rose over 1% last week, extending gains a week before—their strongest in over five years—but the pace has now moderated. On Friday, both indices closed about 0.65% higher, with the Nifty at 24,353.55 and the Sensex at 78,493.56. With signs of stability emerging, we should look at stock-specific action.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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