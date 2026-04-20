Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 April

Outlook for Trading

Markets have managed to hold on and the rebound seen over the last few days continued to display a sense of hope as 24300 as a key level that continues to be held. Unlike last week, this week witnessed some solidarity from all the broader indices. While a revival is seen we need to consider that we are still not out of woods and this could be an intermittent rally. The triggers that we can expect in the coming week would be a mix of domestic and global that could impact the sentiment. Last week, the movement has been largely driven by some shorts with no clarity being witnessed at the global level, with markets being closed. Volatility shall continue to be part of the overall environment and will need some time to stabilize.