Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 17 April

As a rebound is in progress, the resistance remains at 24,500, with the Max Pain Point at 24,200, which will come into contention as the possibility of a rebound unfolds. The levels around 24,200 continue to hold the selling at bay. A closing move above this area is needed; it would be a test of the trends ahead. The heavy Put writing at 24,000 is now holding the fort for the bullish camp. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) is still below 1 in Nifty and BankNifty, indicating that the bullish camp is attempting to engineer a rebound.