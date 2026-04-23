Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 April

The emerging trend clearly suggests that the rally last week held above 24,300, while supply at every opportunity continued to induce profit booking ahead of the expiry. After a positive opening, prices traded above the range that developed over the last few days. Hence, one should track the trends in progress, as an upward move above 24500 (Nifty Spot) would extend the bullish bias. Moments on intraday charts indicate that, after settling down, prices seem to have absorbed the selling pressure. With the gradual rise emerging from lower levels, we can expect it to remain hesitant as bullish bias continues.