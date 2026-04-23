The strong push to the upside did not sustain, as profit booking stepped in. However, the mood remains optimistic, and we need to see how to handle the trends ahead in a systematic way. The best approach is to combine a multiday and an intraday approach to capitalise on market momentum.
Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 April
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 23 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
The strong push to the upside did not sustain, as profit booking stepped in. However, the mood remains optimistic, and we need to see how to handle the trends ahead in a systematic way. The best approach is to combine a multiday and an intraday approach to capitalise on market momentum.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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