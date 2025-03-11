For undertaking shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 22500 for a drop once again to 22200 and 22000 as per the open interest data 22200, where we see the next set of supports emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakout on Tuesday, we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative where we expect some resistance to kick in. As a ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.