Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 16 April

Trading has been challenging in recent sessions, but we are now back near the March 10 highs, with the 24,300 level—highlighted in the previous article—firmly coming into focus. The constant gaps that are seen on the charts are indicating that the resistance around 50% Fibonacci levels of the recent fall could hold. With the bias and news flow being bullish, the possibilities of sustained rise have emerged. In such a situation, it’s important to stay calm and hold on for any potential recovery. Given the volatility, it would have been remarkable to come through the week largely unscathed.