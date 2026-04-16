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Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 16 April

Raja Venkatraman
6 min read16 Apr 2026, 06:01 AM IST
16 April 2026: Best stocks to buy or sell ft Raja Venkatraman
Summary

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 16 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

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Weekly expiry hesitation has been laid to rest and a strong closing gives confidence that the recent highs would be surpassed. As the possibility of a new high emerges, the resistance at 24,300 is gradually weakening, making today a crucial session.

Weekly expiry hesitation has been laid to rest and a strong closing gives confidence that the recent highs would be surpassed. As the possibility of a new high emerges, the resistance at 24,300 is gradually weakening, making today a crucial session.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by Raja Venkatraman:

BEML (Current price 1,711.60)

Three stocks to trade, recommended by Raja Venkatraman:

BEML (Current price 1,711.60)

Buy above 1715, stop 1640, target 1915 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited), established in 1964, is a premier Indian PSU manufacturing heavy equipment for defence, mining, construction, and rail/metro sectors. A rounding bottom pattern that formed after the recent decline has shown some strong upward thrust since the start of April 2026, generating some fresh bullish momentum. As the trends are seen holding above the gap region, the push could carry the prices higher. The momentum is also seen reviving, ably supported by volumes inviting us to go long.

Also Read | India's midcap winners: Four stocks, five years, up to 100x gains

Key metrics:

⦁ P/E: 55.58,

⦁ 52-week high: 2,437.4,

⦁ Volume: 465.82K

Technical analysis: Support at 1,600, resistance at 2,025.

Risk factors: High earnings volatility and margin pressure, susceptibility to input price volatility is high and decision-making cycles can be slower compared to private sector competitors.

Buy: above 1,715.

Stop loss: 1640.

Target price: 1,915 (2 Months)

Also Read | ICICI Pru AMC outpaces industry growth in Q4, but headwinds are gathering

DCMSHRIRAM (Current price 1,118.60)

Buy above 1120, stop 1070, target 1225 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: DCM Shriram Ltd. is a leading Indian business conglomerate with a turnover of over 12,000 crore, operating diversified businesses in agribusiness. After some sharp decline in February, the V-shaped recovery clearly highlights a strong buying that has emerged at lower levels. With a strong move above the value resistance area around 1,150, one can look for more demand to emerge. A steady hold of the lower levels around 1,100, the Kumo cross is positioning for some upside if the market rebounds. A rise in the directional index indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics:

⦁ P/E: 28.53

⦁ 52-week high: 1,501.70,

⦁ Volume: 74.48K.

Technical analysis: Support at 1050, resistance at 1300.

Risk factors: Intense regulatory, agro-climatic, and pricing pressures in its sugar and fertilizer divisions.

Buy : above 1120

Stop loss: 1,070

Target price: 1,225 (2 Months)

BALAMINES (Current price 1,130.75)

Buy above 1135, stop 1070, target 1225 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Balaji Amines Ltd, established in 1988 and based in Solapur, Maharashtra, is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines, derivatives, and specialty chemicals. After some consolidation in the last few days, the breakout above the recent range with volumes has invited some bullish participation. A long body candle thrust seen into the cloud here highlights the possibility of heading higher as bullish momentum is seen increasing. With the RSI showing some positive charge, we can look to initiate a long opportunity for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics:

⦁ P/E: 25.62,

⦁ 52-week high: 1946,

⦁ Volume: 122.61K

Technical analysis: Support at 1,000, resistance at 1,300.

Risk factors: Geopolitical tensions, raw material dependency, and operational bottlenecks.

Buy: above 1,135

Stop loss: 1,070

Target price: 1,225 (2 Months)

Also Read | Three travel stocks set to ride the summer surge

How the stock market performed on Wednesday

On 15 April 2026, Indian equities staged a strong rally, with the Nifty closing above 24,200, driven by broad-based sectoral strength and easing geopolitical concerns. The Sensex surged 1,263 points to 78,111.24, while the Nifty advanced 388 points to 24,231.30. Leading gainers included InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Max Healthcare, Power Grid Corp, and Wipro, reflecting robust buying across aviation, healthcare, and IT counters.

In contrast, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank slipped, limiting further upside. Sectoral indices painted a uniformly positive picture, with capital goods, oil & gas, power, infra, media, realty, consumer durables, and IT each rising around 2%. The broader market outperformed, as Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed over 2%, underscoring strong investor participation beyond large caps. Overall, the session highlighted renewed optimism, with easing crude prices and diplomatic progress on West Asia conflict fuelling confidence, positioning Indian markets for sustained momentum in the near term.

Outlook for Trading

Hesitation has been overcome and the strong resolve to move higher has met with good demand. As the trends begin to hold over the last few days, the long body candle revival has once again assured that the trends are beginning to take shape as a steady buying participation was witnessed through the day.

Trading has been challenging in recent sessions, but we are now back near the March 10 highs, with the 24,300 level—highlighted in the previous article—firmly coming into focus. The constant gaps that are seen on the charts are indicating that the resistance around 50% Fibonacci levels of the recent fall could hold. With the bias and news flow being bullish, the possibilities of sustained rise have emerged. In such a situation, it’s important to stay calm and hold on for any potential recovery. Given the volatility, it would have been remarkable to come through the week largely unscathed.

The sharp rise seen this week highlights the strong support and the rebound seen could extend after a strong decline last week. The supplies at higher level will continue to test the confidence, but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will continue to attract demand. With strong bullish possibilities emerging, we can now see that the weekly charts are beginning to show some aggressive potential to move higher. As positive cues continue to emerge, one should look at the potential to participate at every dip as the market retains the positive bias.

Source: TradingView

While the broader trend remains robust, the current setup suggests an attempt to break out of the range, with the possibility of short covering emerging today. We now see the Nifty eyeing 24,750 as the next resistance in this recovery phase, and investors can look to use every pullback as a buying opportunity.

After identifying that the option data had reached oversold status, the market has responded resolutely to this data point. While the max pain point has now moved to 25,650 highlighting that any buy on decline to this region will be an opportunity. With open interest data clearly indicating that key hurdles have now shifted higher to around 24,200, traders can look to a 30-minute range breakout as an opportunity to initiate long positions.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 16 April

Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 16 April

Raja Venkatraman
6 min read16 Apr 2026, 06:01 AM IST
16 April 2026: Best stocks to buy or sell ft Raja Venkatraman
Summary

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 16 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

Gift this article

Weekly expiry hesitation has been laid to rest and a strong closing gives confidence that the recent highs would be surpassed. As the possibility of a new high emerges, the resistance at 24,300 is gradually weakening, making today a crucial session.

Weekly expiry hesitation has been laid to rest and a strong closing gives confidence that the recent highs would be surpassed. As the possibility of a new high emerges, the resistance at 24,300 is gradually weakening, making today a crucial session.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by Raja Venkatraman:

BEML (Current price 1,711.60)

Three stocks to trade, recommended by Raja Venkatraman:

BEML (Current price 1,711.60)

Buy above 1715, stop 1640, target 1915 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited), established in 1964, is a premier Indian PSU manufacturing heavy equipment for defence, mining, construction, and rail/metro sectors. A rounding bottom pattern that formed after the recent decline has shown some strong upward thrust since the start of April 2026, generating some fresh bullish momentum. As the trends are seen holding above the gap region, the push could carry the prices higher. The momentum is also seen reviving, ably supported by volumes inviting us to go long.

Also Read | India's midcap winners: Four stocks, five years, up to 100x gains

Key metrics:

⦁ P/E: 55.58,

⦁ 52-week high: 2,437.4,

⦁ Volume: 465.82K

Technical analysis: Support at 1,600, resistance at 2,025.

Risk factors: High earnings volatility and margin pressure, susceptibility to input price volatility is high and decision-making cycles can be slower compared to private sector competitors.

Buy: above 1,715.

Stop loss: 1640.

Target price: 1,915 (2 Months)

Also Read | ICICI Pru AMC outpaces industry growth in Q4, but headwinds are gathering

DCMSHRIRAM (Current price 1,118.60)

Buy above 1120, stop 1070, target 1225 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: DCM Shriram Ltd. is a leading Indian business conglomerate with a turnover of over 12,000 crore, operating diversified businesses in agribusiness. After some sharp decline in February, the V-shaped recovery clearly highlights a strong buying that has emerged at lower levels. With a strong move above the value resistance area around 1,150, one can look for more demand to emerge. A steady hold of the lower levels around 1,100, the Kumo cross is positioning for some upside if the market rebounds. A rise in the directional index indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics:

⦁ P/E: 28.53

⦁ 52-week high: 1,501.70,

⦁ Volume: 74.48K.

Technical analysis: Support at 1050, resistance at 1300.

Risk factors: Intense regulatory, agro-climatic, and pricing pressures in its sugar and fertilizer divisions.

Buy : above 1120

Stop loss: 1,070

Target price: 1,225 (2 Months)

BALAMINES (Current price 1,130.75)

Buy above 1135, stop 1070, target 1225 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Balaji Amines Ltd, established in 1988 and based in Solapur, Maharashtra, is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines, derivatives, and specialty chemicals. After some consolidation in the last few days, the breakout above the recent range with volumes has invited some bullish participation. A long body candle thrust seen into the cloud here highlights the possibility of heading higher as bullish momentum is seen increasing. With the RSI showing some positive charge, we can look to initiate a long opportunity for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics:

⦁ P/E: 25.62,

⦁ 52-week high: 1946,

⦁ Volume: 122.61K

Technical analysis: Support at 1,000, resistance at 1,300.

Risk factors: Geopolitical tensions, raw material dependency, and operational bottlenecks.

Buy: above 1,135

Stop loss: 1,070

Target price: 1,225 (2 Months)

Also Read | Three travel stocks set to ride the summer surge

How the stock market performed on Wednesday

On 15 April 2026, Indian equities staged a strong rally, with the Nifty closing above 24,200, driven by broad-based sectoral strength and easing geopolitical concerns. The Sensex surged 1,263 points to 78,111.24, while the Nifty advanced 388 points to 24,231.30. Leading gainers included InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Max Healthcare, Power Grid Corp, and Wipro, reflecting robust buying across aviation, healthcare, and IT counters.

In contrast, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank slipped, limiting further upside. Sectoral indices painted a uniformly positive picture, with capital goods, oil & gas, power, infra, media, realty, consumer durables, and IT each rising around 2%. The broader market outperformed, as Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices climbed over 2%, underscoring strong investor participation beyond large caps. Overall, the session highlighted renewed optimism, with easing crude prices and diplomatic progress on West Asia conflict fuelling confidence, positioning Indian markets for sustained momentum in the near term.

Outlook for Trading

Hesitation has been overcome and the strong resolve to move higher has met with good demand. As the trends begin to hold over the last few days, the long body candle revival has once again assured that the trends are beginning to take shape as a steady buying participation was witnessed through the day.

Trading has been challenging in recent sessions, but we are now back near the March 10 highs, with the 24,300 level—highlighted in the previous article—firmly coming into focus. The constant gaps that are seen on the charts are indicating that the resistance around 50% Fibonacci levels of the recent fall could hold. With the bias and news flow being bullish, the possibilities of sustained rise have emerged. In such a situation, it’s important to stay calm and hold on for any potential recovery. Given the volatility, it would have been remarkable to come through the week largely unscathed.

The sharp rise seen this week highlights the strong support and the rebound seen could extend after a strong decline last week. The supplies at higher level will continue to test the confidence, but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will continue to attract demand. With strong bullish possibilities emerging, we can now see that the weekly charts are beginning to show some aggressive potential to move higher. As positive cues continue to emerge, one should look at the potential to participate at every dip as the market retains the positive bias.

Source: TradingView

While the broader trend remains robust, the current setup suggests an attempt to break out of the range, with the possibility of short covering emerging today. We now see the Nifty eyeing 24,750 as the next resistance in this recovery phase, and investors can look to use every pullback as a buying opportunity.

After identifying that the option data had reached oversold status, the market has responded resolutely to this data point. While the max pain point has now moved to 25,650 highlighting that any buy on decline to this region will be an opportunity. With open interest data clearly indicating that key hurdles have now shifted higher to around 24,200, traders can look to a 30-minute range breakout as an opportunity to initiate long positions.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 16 April
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