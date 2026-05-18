Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 May

We are now observing that the Max Pain Point has shifted to 24200 while the PCR has remained below 1 indicating that the lower levels are being threatened once again. However, as one must accept the selling pressure shows up periodically to create some tension. As trends are unable to hold on to the bullish bias seen on Thursday, we continue to witness deterioration in prices thus leading the trends through some challenging times. Time for being alert as trends are firmly etched lower with no signs of recovery.