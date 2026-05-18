Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 May

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets closed lower on Friday as weakness in metal, oil-linked, PSU bank, and realty stocks dragged indices, while persistent rupee depreciation dampened sentiment throughout the session. The Sensex slipped 160.73 points or 0.21% to settle at 75,237.99, and the Nifty declined 46.10 points or 0.19% to end at 23,643.50.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
LATENTVIEW (Cmp ₹307.25)
LATENTVIEW: Buy above ₹310, stop ₹287 target ₹345 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Latent View Analytics is a prominent, Chennai-based data analytics and digital consulting firm. The company specializes in predictive analytics, AI solutions, data engineering, and business consulting. Since the start of the year the stock has been in decline and the last few days have been spent in consolidation. The last few quarters the numbers have been encouraging and could lead to an upmove. In the recent upmove we can observe that the trends have been consistent, with strong thrust with volumes sparks possibility to head higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 67.53
- 52-week high: ₹1117.90,
- Volume: 1.31M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹991, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Extreme geographic revenue concentration with nearly 87% of sales derived from the US, exposing it to Western economic downturns.
- Buy : above ₹310.
- Stop loss: ₹287.
- Target price: ₹345 (2 Months)
AMBER (Cmp ₹8476.50)
AMBER: Buy above ₹8480, stop ₹8300 target ₹8950 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Amber Enterprises India Ltd (AMBER) is a leading Indian B2B solution provider and OEM/ODM, manufacturing everything from finished units to critical components like heat exchangers, motors, and PCBs. After some consolidation for the last 6 months the stock has shown some strong breakout on volumes indicating an onset of some fresh upward movement. A major acquisition in US could now accelerate the company’s progress. With aid from the momentum indicators one can consider to go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 205.94,
- 52-week high: ₹8970,
- Volume: 378.98K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹7900, resistance at ₹9500.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on a few key customers, raw material price volatility, and the weather-sensitive nature of the Room Air Conditioner (RAC) industry.
- Buy : above ₹8480
- Stop loss: ₹8300
- Target price: ₹8850 (2 Months)
GRAPHITE (Cmp ₹774.45)
GRAPHITE: Buy above ₹780, stop ₹740 target ₹855 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Graphite India Limited (GIL) is the largest producer of graphite electrodes in India, playing a critical role in the global steel sector by supplying materials used in Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs). The robust volumes seen in the last two days post the Q4 numbers is indicating a fresh onset of momentum. Some brokerage upgrades despite uncertain market conditions highlights the strong potential in the prices. A long body candle seen in the last session is now helping the rise sustain the uncertain environment. With the momentum favouring the long side , consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 37.95
- 52-week high: ₹802.20
- Volume: 5.94M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹925.
- Risk factors: Market competition, raw material cost volatility, and high valuation premiums.
- Buy : above ₹780.
- Stop loss: ₹740.
- Target price: ₹855.
Stock Market Recap
On 15 May 2026, market breadth remained weak, with 2,381 shares declining against 1,631 advancing, highlighting broad-based selling pressure.
Sectoral indices reflected the downturn, with Nifty Metal plunging nearly 2%, while PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas also registered sharp losses. Midcap and smallcap stocks underperformed the benchmarks, underscoring stress in the broader market.