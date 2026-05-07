Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 7 May

The Nifty generated a sense of confidence that we have been searching for the last few weeks. We had identified important zones, and this strong thrust seen yesterday could now fuel some trends ahead.

Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:

Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)

Godrej Industries Ltd: Buy above ₹1,025 | Stop ₹975 | Target ₹1,150 (multiday)