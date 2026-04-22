Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 April

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is India's largest Small Finance Bank, transitioning to a Universal Bank, offering retail/wholesale banking services, including deposits, loans (vehicle, MSME, gold), credit cards, and digital banking. After a rather poor start to 2026 we are now noticing a sharp recovery with formation of long body candle that is now inviting buying interest that can assist in further upside in the coming days. The rebound seen lately with volumes are a signature that the trends could now push the prices to higher levels. Further an improvement in the Private banking space will now see other players coming to the fore. A time to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.