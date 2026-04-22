Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 April

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Tuesday amid US-Iran peace talks and broad-based sectoral strength.
Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Tuesday amid US-Iran peace talks and broad-based sectoral strength.
The Sensex rose by 753 points, or 0.96%, to end at 79,273.33, while the Nifty 50 ended with a healthy gain of 212 points, or 0.87%, at 24,576.60.
The Sensex rose by 753 points, or 0.96%, to end at 79,273.33, while the Nifty 50 ended with a healthy gain of 212 points, or 0.87%, at 24,576.60.
Amid the geopolitical developments, we are seeing some steady buying opportunities as the result season unfolds. A very strong upmove with a buy on dips can be considered in the days ahead.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ADANIPORTS (Cmp ₹1594.10)
- Why it’s recommended: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India's largest private port operator and an integrated transport utility, handling ~27% of India's total cargo. After some heavy profit booking seen since February 2026, the volatile movements in the last 3 months have resulted in a strong recovery. In the last few trading sessions, the rise has been well supported by volumes. A long body candle thrust above the recent value resistance zone around 1580 has augured well for the prices. With the momentum picking up , ably supported by volumes inviting us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 189.25,
- 52-week high: ₹1600.85,
- Volume: 4.28M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1510, resistance at ₹1760.
- Risk factors: Key promoter risk, foreign exchange risk and underlying potential challenges in overseas ventures.
- Buy: above ₹1596.
- Stop loss: ₹1530.
- Target price: ₹1750 (2 Months)
GAEL (Cmp ₹156.18)
- Why it’s recommended: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAEL), founded in 1991, is a leading Indian agro-processing company focusing on maize starch derivatives, soya derivatives, edible oils, and cotton yarn. After a strong decline in the cloud region at the start of Apr 2026, the rounding bottom recovery, assisted by strong buying emerging at lower levels, indicates a more upward rise is possible. With a strong closing volume, we can see some steady buying emerging. A surge in Directional Index indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 35.50,
- 52-week high: ₹156.70,
- Volume: 8.55M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹165, resistance at ₹225.
- Risk factors: Reliance on agricultural commodities and large-scale expansion plans.
- Buy : above ₹157
- Stop loss: ₹145
- Target price: ₹179 (2 Months)
AUBANK (Cmp ₹1,037.90)
- Why it’s recommended: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is India's largest Small Finance Bank, transitioning to a Universal Bank, offering retail/wholesale banking services, including deposits, loans (vehicle, MSME, gold), credit cards, and digital banking. After a rather poor start to 2026 we are now noticing a sharp recovery with formation of long body candle that is now inviting buying interest that can assist in further upside in the coming days. The rebound seen lately with volumes are a signature that the trends could now push the prices to higher levels. Further an improvement in the Private banking space will now see other players coming to the fore. A time to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 33.64,
- 52-week high: ₹1038.75,
- Volume: 4.15M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹67, resistance at ₹89.
- Risk factors: Specific loan segments, asset liability management, and intense competition.
- Buy : above ₹1040
- Stop loss: ₹988
- Target price: ₹1140 (2 Months)
Stock Markets on Tuesday
Indian equities rallied for the third consecutive session on 21 April 2026, supported by optimism over US–Iran peace talks and broad-based sectoral strength. The Sensex climbed 753 points to 79,273, while the Nifty advanced 211 points to 24,576. Buying was widespread, with FMCG and Realty indices rising 2% each, and banking and telecom adding 1%. Financials and consumer stocks led the gains, with Nestle India, HUL, Trent, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance among the top performers.
In contrast, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Electronics, Jio Financial, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Titan Company ended lower. Broader indices also participated, as midcaps gained 0.5% and smallcaps rose nearly 1%. More than 140 stocks touched 52-week highs, underscoring strong market breadth. Stock-specific action was notable, with PNB Housing Finance surging 8% on robust earnings and Groww rallying after profit growth. The session highlighted resilience, with investors balancing geopolitical optimism against global uncertainties.
Outlook for Trading
A strong bullish undercurrent on Tuesday helped the Nifty withstand market volatility and ensuredthe rise sustained above critical support zones. Global trends remain the key drivers of the sentiment. There really isn’t much by way of local news flow to contain the volatility induced.
The long body candle moves seen were also reasonably large, bringing in people to stage a steady buying participation through the day! Trading therefore was quite difficult thru the week and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week. As one can see the Daily charts the prices have tread into strong resistance at the current close and will need more tailwinds that can fuel more upside.
A strong closure above the recent gap resistance after a steady test is hinting at a potential upward drive at the start of the week. The supplies at higher levels will continue to test the confidence, but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will once again be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.
Nifty has managed to hold above the 25000 zone and has graduated above 25300, which has now opened towards 25500, which acts as the next big hurdle as the immediate resistance for some bullish moves. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a revival one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on trading continues to be an important metric for creating some longs. One should keep looking at every dip as a buying opportunity.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.