Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 May

However, Auto, Realty and Pharma stocks that lead to some strong upside in the while there was some disappointment seen in Energy counters as the oil which was on the boil began to recede. The negative fallout from these would be the refineries while the OMC ‘s bore the brunt of this much awaited decision. Impact of rise in crude oil would continue to affect the companies who use this as an ingredient for example paints, stocks like Asian Paints have been trading lower during the entire week. The impact of war has affected the FMCG sector through the rise in prices that was passed on to the consumer, the receding of the same could lead to a softening of this stance and thus a possible recovery.