Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 8 May

This week has seen some bullish resolve step up and take charge. This week saw some solidarity across the broader indices. While a revival is evident, we need to keep in mind that we are still not out of the woods, and this could be an intermittent rally. The triggers we can expect in the coming week will be a mix of domestic and global factors that could impact sentiment. Last week, the movement was largely driven by some shorts, with no clarity at the global level, and markets were closed. Volatility shall continue to be part of the overall environment and will need some time to stabilize.