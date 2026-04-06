Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 April

Outlook for Trading

Hesitation continues to be one of the dominant emotions curbing indices' rise. As the trends attempt to take hold over the next few days, the long body candle revival has once again assured that the trends are beginning to take shape, as steady buying participation was witnessed throughout the day! The rupee has begun to cool off after surging on Thursday, when the central bank tightened the screws on speculative bets against the currency, delivering its best single-day gain in 13 years. In 2013, policymakers had resorted to extraordinary measures to stabilise it.