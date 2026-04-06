Stock market recap: The benchmark equity indices—Sensex and Nifty 50—ended in the green for the second consecutive session on Thursday, due to buying at the fag end of the session despite weak global cues and a sharp jump in crude oil prices.
Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 April
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 6 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Stock market recap: The benchmark equity indices—Sensex and Nifty 50—ended in the green for the second consecutive session on Thursday, due to buying at the fag end of the session despite weak global cues and a sharp jump in crude oil prices.
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