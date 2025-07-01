Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 1 July

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 1 July:

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd -Current price: ₹ 681

Target price : ₹ 810 in 12 Months

810 in 12 Months Stop-loss : ₹ 610

610 Why it’s recommended: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), formerly Madras Refineries Limited (MRL), is an Indian oil refining company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in 1965 as a joint venture between the Government of India, AMOCO (an American oil company), and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). CPCL has since evolved into a key player in India’s energy sector. It operates primarily as a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil), which holds a majority stake of 51.89%. In FY25, the company's crude production was 10.45 MMT, 99.5% of installed capacity. The company manufactures lubricants, additives, and petroleum products. Additionally, it supplies other sectors with high-quality feedstock such as propylene, better kerosene, butylenes, naphtha, paraffin wax, and sulfur.

Pharma-grade hexane, a new product the company launched in FY25, is expected to expand into new markets. It also retains the capacity to produce food-grade hexane. In FY25, the highest volume was attained by hexane, MTO, and lean butane for the company. The company spent ₹673 crore on capital expenditures in FY25. Its capital expenditures for maintenance remained between ₹200-250 crore. Its total capital expenditure for the next two years is projected to be between ₹700-800 crore, with maintenance capital expenditures falling within the same range ( ₹250 to ₹300 crore). The company has been paying a consistent dividend to its shareholders. The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended an Equity Dividend (Final) of 50% for FY25, i.e., ₹5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each on the paid-up share capital.