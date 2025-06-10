Stocks to trade on 10 June: Recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning for a capacity expansion for its Thar vehicle—from 9,500 units to 11,000 per month, and for its 3XO model from 9,500 to 11,000, apart from creating new platform capacity at its Chakan plant for 120,000 units per annum. The company is also planning for a greenfield plant for a new set of products from FY28.