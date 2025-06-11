Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 11 June

The company expects to achieve > 75% revenue growth in FY26. EBITDA margins will be around 25%, gross margins will be 50-52%, and 60-65% for Pharma. The ETR for the next 2-3 years will be 22-23%, and asset turnover will be 2.2x-2.5x. The company will be commissioning two plants, one in FY26 and another in FY27. In addition, the company is commissioning kilo-facilities in Lodi, Italy, in Q1FY26 and expects to commercialize 8-10 new products in FY26.