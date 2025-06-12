Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 12 June

It has a controlled cost of borrowings due to a diversified borrowing profile, which lets the company enjoy a net interest margin (NIM) of 12.9% in FY25. It has successfully controlled its cost-to-income ratio; the company reduced it from 38.1% in FY21 to 30.7% in FY25. Although there was a dip in profit due to increased provisioning, the company still sees good growth in its pre-provisioning profit, which grew by 10.3% YoY. The company is planning to increase its retail finance segment contribution and increase the retail portfolio to 10%-15% of the AUM by FY28.