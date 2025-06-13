Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 13 June.

Going forward, Kirloskar Brothers aims to increase its efficiency by cutting costs, decreasing waste, and improving processes, and anticipates increasing its margin by 20% or more over the next three to four years. Using its own technologies, Colligo and Phoenix, the company is concentrating on growing its services business in the UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia. A maintenance capital expenditure of ₹100 crore is anticipated for machine replacement, modernization, and debottlenecking. The urbanization, building, and construction segments, the electricity and thermal sectors, and the small pumps industry have all seen positive growth of 7% for KBL.