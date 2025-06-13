Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 16 June
Trade Brains Portal 8 min read 13 Jun 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Summary
Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks to trade today, one from the renewable energy and green financing sector and another from the infrastructure sector.
On Friday, the broad indices opened on a negative note due to heightened geopolitical tensions as Israel started striking targets in Iran, mainly targeting nuclear facilities, missile factories, and military leaders. The Nifty 50 opened in red at 24,473, but gradually increased throughout the trading session, and closed at 24,718.60, a fall by -0.68% or -169.6 points.
