Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 16 June

As per the guidance from management for FY26, the company is targeting the order inflow to be in the range of ₹22,000-25,000 crore, driven by continued sectoral demand and a strong pipeline. The company also expects to maintain 10% growth in revenue, with stable margins in the range of 9.0%–9.25%, on account of ongoing focus on cost optimization and operational efficiency. It has incurred a capex of ₹305 crore, which is higher than the budgeted capex of ₹250 crore for the regular projects in FY25. It anticipates a capex of ₹750 crore in FY26, where around ₹300 crore will be utilized for TBM machines and about ₹280 crore for the smart meter project.