Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 17 June

Today, we recommend two stocks: one from the information technology sector and another from the textile sector. We also analyse the market’s performance on Monday to understand what may lie ahead for stock indices in the coming days.

Here are two stocks to trade today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

LTI Mindtree Ltd

Current price: ₹5,440

Target price: ₹6,350 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹4,985

Why it’s recommended: LTIM, founded in 1996, provides IT solutions for testing, analytics, artificial intelligence, enterprise solutions, development, maintenance, applications, infrastructure management, and cognitive services. Headquartered in Mumbai, it has offshore delivery centers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai in addition to global development centers in the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, and Singapore. The combined skills of more than 84,000 talented and enterprising professionals spread across more than 40 countries make up the company's strength.

It clocked revenue of ₹38,008 crore in FY25, up 7% year-on-year, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,602 crore, up 0.4% year-on-year. In FY25, operating cash flow to PAT was 98.8%, and free cash flow to PAT was 78.5%. LTIM spent its largest sum of money and investments ever of $1.56 billion, or ₹13,346 crore, in FY25. Its revenue distribution by region is as follows: North America accounts for 74.8%, Europe for 14.1%, and the rest of the world for 11.1%. The company now employs 84,307 individuals, with 2,657 net employees recruited annually. Attrition remained steady at 14.4% in FY25, with more than 4,700 additional hires brought on board to help with the systemic correction.

The company has prioritised three projects for FY26 to boost sales and profitability. The first seeks to transform sales by improving leadership, the second focuses on big deals driven by AI to increase sales, and the third is the Fit4Future programme, which aims to optimise costs to boost profitability. In recent months, the company has strengthened its relationship with Arenco Group, UAE, to expedite the upgrade of its IT infrastructure. It has also collaborated with Google Cloud to enable business transformation through the use of agentic AI.

As of March 2025, the company had 741 active clients. It is moving away from discretionary deals and toward longer-term, efficiency-driven ones. It also clocked a substantial $6 billion in order inflows, which is up 6% year-on-year. The company continues to perform well, and management expects to close more big deals in the upcoming quarters, particularly in retail.

Risk factor: The fact that LTIM's North America division regularly accounts for more than 70% of total revenue indicates a risk of customer and geographic concentration. Any regulatory changes in the region could have a significant impact on operations and affect its profitability.

Vedant Fashions Ltd

Current price: ₹783

Target price: ₹1,110 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹619

Why it’s recommended: Vedant Fashions, which was founded in 2002, is a market leader in men's Indian wedding and celebration attire based on sales and revenues. As of FY25, the company's retail space was 1.79 million square feet. It operated 662 exclusive brand outlets in 244 Indian cities and towns and another 16 in 12 cities in the US, UAE, Canada, and the UK. Manyavar, Twamev, Diwas, and Mebaz are among the company's well-known brands. Additionally, the company is growing its footprint in women's Indian wedding and celebration apparel through Mohey, the biggest brand in terms of outlets, with a pan-India presence.

In FY25, the company's income from operations increased 1.4% from ₹1,367.5 crore in FY24 to ₹1,386.5 crore, Ebitda was at ₹646.4 crore with a margin of 46.6% and PAT was at ₹388.5 crore with a margin of 28%. Client sales amounted to around ₹1,893 crore that year, representing a 2.2% increase.

Very few or nonexistent wedding dates nationwide in Q1 FY25 significantly affected the company's profitability in FY25, as did muted consumer sentiment. Nonetheless, retail sales increased 9.3% and like-to-like (L2L) sales increased 2.9% during the nine months to March 2025. In FY25, the company opened over 1.8 lakh square feet at gross where it doesn’t have a presence in existing markets.

Its main objectives for FY26 are to open a decent number of outlets before the end of the year and boost like-for-like sales. Mohey currently occupies roughly 2.5 lakh square feet, and management is focusing on Manyavar outlets to add Mohey flagships in the form of exclusive brand outlets. Management expects a decent rise in retail sales in the third quarter of FY26. The company promises to sign low-rent, high-productivity OC shops. The objective is to add very high-quality net retail space to the business, and the company expects retail inflation to decline in Q1 or Q2 of FY26 so that it may reinvest in the expansion of retail outlets.

Risk factor: The company's market share and pricing power may be hit by stiff competition from both well-known and upcoming companies in the ethnic and wedding-wear industry. Weddings, festivals, and other festive occasions are major sources of revenue. Seasonal variations and changes in the timing or scale of such events could lead to uneven sales and profitability.

How the market performed on 16 June

The Nifty 50 ended the day up 0.92%, or 227.90 points. After starting the day at 24,732.50, it rose to 24,967 and closed at 24,946.50. The BSE Sensex opened at 81,034.45, showing an upward trend, and closed at 87,796.15, up 677.55 points or 0.84%.

With the Nifty 50 RSI at 55.70 and the BSE Sensex RSI at 54.04 (far below the overbought threshold of 70), both indexes were trading above the three EMAs (50/100/200). Due to investors' favorable reaction to central banks worldwide adopting a more measured policy stance, particularly in the face of declining inflation, both benchmark indices experienced moderate increases, driven by bullish cues from Asian markets and US futures and easing of India VIX eased by 1.84% to 14.80, indicating a decrease in investor fear and bolstering market mood.

The IT index was the biggest sectoral gainer, closing at 39,073.05, up 603.80 points or 1.57%. The largest companies, including TCS, Coforge, HCL Technologies Ltd, Oracle Financial Services, and Infosys Ltd, reported gains of up to 2%.

The Nifty CPSE index ended the day at 6,617.10, up 87.60 points, or 1.34%. ONGC, Powergrid Corporation, Oil India Ltd., and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. led the industry with gains of up to 2%. The biggest loser was Tata Motors, which dropped 4% as its subsidiary JLR provided a cautious outlook for FY26.

China, the world's factory, revealed its May retail sales and industrial output numbers, and Asian markets responded positively on Monday. While industrial output growth slowed to 5.8% year-on-year, retail sales increased 6.4%.

In the Asia-Pacific markets, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.7% or 168.43 points to close at 24,060.99, while the Kospi index in South Korea continued its upward trend, rising 1.8% or 52.04 points to close at 2,946.66. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at 38,311.33, up 477.08 points or 1.26%. The Shanghai index ended the day at 3,388.73, up 11.73 points or 0.35%.

Since the Fed's interest rate decision is expected on Wednesday, the US market saw the US Dow Jones Futures close at 42,738, up 181 points or 0.41%. The central bank is expected to maintain its wait-and-see stance regarding future reductions in borrowing costs and leave interest rates unchanged.

