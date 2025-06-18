Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 18 June

Due to high sales of both vehicles and replacement parts, the company's revenue surpassed ₹50,000 for the first time in FY25. The reported income from operations increased by 13.65% from ₹44,870 crore in FY24 to ₹50,995 crore in FY25. With a robust domestic performance in H1 and a comparatively weak H2 that was more than offset by the strong export comeback, volumes increased 7% year over year, demonstrating the adaptability of the company's business strategy to shifting market conditions. In the fourth quarter of FY25, the company sold 943,563 two-wheelers and 159,371 commercial vehicles. In May 2025, there were 332,370 2-wheeler sales and 52,251 commercial vehicle sales; hence, the total sales volume grew by 8% YoY in May.