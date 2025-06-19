Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 19 June

Today we recommend two stocks: one from the waste management sector and another from the real estate sector. We also analyse Wednesday's market performance to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.

Here are two stocks to trade today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

EMS Ltd

Current price: ₹585

Target price: ₹745 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹505

Why it’s recommended: EMS Ltd. is a well-diversified, multidisciplinary engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with over 14 years of experience. It primarily operates in the water and wastewater management segment, offering both EPC and operation & maintenance services. It also undertakes EPC projects in electrical transmission and distribution, building construction and public infrastructure development. EMS Ltd. has a strong track record, having completed 18 projects since April 2021. Its current order book stands at ₹2,236.4 crore, with operations spread across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

For FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹965.83 crore, reflecting 21.74% growth over FY24. Revenue has grown at a robust CAGR of 48.46% since FY22. Ebitda for FY25 stood at ₹251.16 crore, up 23.2% year-on-year from ₹203.84 crore in FY24, maintaining a CAGR of 31% since FY22. The company also reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹183.78 crore for FY25, a 20.3% increase over the previous year. PAT has grown at a CAGR of 33% since FY22. Notably, EMS Ltd. has very little debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.09 as of FY25.

The company has executed a diverse range of projects since FY21. These include the supply, laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of 1,500 mm diameter prestressed concrete cylinder pipes (PCCPs) in Kanpur; trenchless sewer line installations ranging from 150 mm to 1,200 mm in Moradabad; and the construction of an 88-km sewerage network in Patna.

In the water and wastewater management sector, EMS Ltd ranks among the top 6 or 7 players in India by revenue. The total size of the water sector is about ₹12 trillion, with ₹4-5 trillion worth of projects already executed. This presents significant growth opportunities, especially considering the sector receives around ₹1 trillion in annual budget allocations from the central and state governments. Continuous project execution is essential owing to corrosion, urban expansion, and rising population density.

Risk factors: The company’s growth is heavily reliant on winning and executing government tenders. Any unforeseen delays in project execution could adversely affect both revenue and profitability. Also, as most projects are government-driven, the risk of blacklisting poses a threat to future operations and cash flows.

Anant Raj Ltd

Current price: ₹526

Target price: ₹675 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹450

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1969, Anant Raj Ltd. is a diversified real-estate developer that builds IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls and residential properties. It also operates in warehousing across Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other NCR regions. The company has completed 9.96 million sq ft of residential and commercial projects, including 2,663 affordable housing units, and has 6 MW of operational data center capacity along with cloud services.

It has delivered strong financial performance over the past five years. Revenue rose 39% from ₹1,483 crore in FY24 to ₹2,060 crore in FY25, with a CAGR of 69% since FY21. Ebitda increased 43% to ₹532 crore in FY25 from ₹371 crore in FY24, with a 76% CAGR since FY21. PAT surged 60% to ₹426 crore from ₹266 crore in FY24, reflecting a 149% CAGR since FY21.

India’s data center market is expanding rapidly, with domestic capacity expected to grow from over 1 GW in 2024 to 1.83 GW by 2027. Anant Raj’s Ashok Cloud provides cloud services focused on security, scalability and performance. The company plans to scale up its cloud offerings from colocation to cloud solutions in partnership with Orange, providing a complete suite that includes infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS).

It operationalised a 6 MW IT load data center at Manesar, with an additional 15 MW at Manesar and 7 MW at Panchkula on track, bringing the total capacity to 28 MW IT, ready to be operationalised in Q1FY26. Anant Raj also holds a saleable area of 10.87 million sq ft in residential projects in Sector 63A, Gurugram, with plans to expand through adjacent land acquisition. It also owns 83.43 acres of fully paid freehold land in prime areas of Delhi NCR, earmarked for future development.

Risk factors: Anant Raj is subject to the cyclical nature of the real estate industry and faces stiff competition, which could affect cash flows owing to fluctuations in demand. Several projects are in the early stages and dependent on regulatory approval. Delays in obtaining these may hamper project timelines and affect its growth plans.

How the market performed on 18 June

The Indian market opened on a weak note and continued to falter throughout the session on Wednesday. The benchmark indices remained under pressure amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, which continued to unsettle investors. Investors are also cautious ahead of the US Fed’s decision.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,788 and touched the intraday high of 24,947.5, while the BSE Sensex opened on a similar note at 81,314.62 and hit an intraday high of 81,859. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,812, down 41.35 points, or 0.17%, with an RSI of 52.17, and went below the 20-day EMA but above the 50/100/200 on the daily time frame. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,444.6, down 138.6 points, or 0.17%, with an RSI of 51.2, closing below the 20-day EMA but above the 50/100/200 on in the daily time frame.

The Nifty Consumer Durable index was the major gainer on Wednesday, ending the day at 36,992, up 290 points or 0.79%. Whirlpool of India, Amber Enterprises, Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers gained up to 3%, pulling the index up. Nifty Private Bank Index followed, with a gain of 109 points or 0.39% to close at 27,776. IndusInd Bank gained the most among the private banks, and was up around 6% at one point. This came after global brokerage firm Nomura upgraded the stock to a ‘buy’. RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Federal Bank also gained up to 5%.

The IT index was among the major losers, closing at 39,030, down 325 points or 0.83%. The largest companies, including TCS, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies and Oracle Financial Services recorded losses of up to 2%, dragging the index down.

Asian markets reflected mixed sentiment on Wednesday amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. Speculation increased following reports that US President Donald Trump is considering a military strike against Iran after calling on Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to surrender. This raised concerns among investors about deeper US involvement in the conflict.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dropped 1.12% or 269.61 points to close at 23,710.69. South Korea’s Kospi index extended its rally, gaining 0.74% or 21.89 points to end at 2,972.19. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 348.41 points or 0.9% to close at 38,885.15. China’s Shenzhen index advanced 24.16 points or 0.24% to 10,175.59, while the Shanghai index was nearly flat, closing 1.40 points or 0.04% higher at 3,388.81.

In the US, Dow Jones Futures climbed 76 points or 0.2% to 42,632 as investors expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in its upcoming decision.

