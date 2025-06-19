Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 19 June

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,788 and touched the intraday high of 24,947.5, while the BSE Sensex opened on a similar note at 81,314.62 and hit an intraday high of 81,859. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,812, down 41.35 points, or 0.17%, with an RSI of 52.17, and went below the 20-day EMA but above the 50/100/200 on the daily time frame. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,444.6, down 138.6 points, or 0.17%, with an RSI of 51.2, closing below the 20-day EMA but above the 50/100/200 on in the daily time frame.