Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 2 July

Most indices were green on Tuesday. The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which is rising for a sixth straight session, closed at 7,253.0, up 51.20 points or 0.71%, and was among the top gainers. The index was lifted by stocks like Indian Overseas Bank, which soared 2.5%; Punjab National Bank & Bank of Maharashtra, which jumped more than 2%; and other stocks, including Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and UCO Bank, which increased by up to 2.5%.