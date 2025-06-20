Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 20 June

Going forward, the company plans to invest $200-250 million in capital expenditures across several business segments. While Syngene will increase the capacity of its research centres and production facilities for large and small compounds, BBL wants to expand its insulin factory in Malaysia as part of its capital expenditure plans. It is anticipated to spend $50 million in capital expenditures on generics in the upcoming year. The business anticipates approving generic Copaxone in the US and launching liraglutide there. According to management, Lenalidomide will be introduced in limitless quantities, with more launches scheduled for FY26. Additionally, five other products—Stelara, Bevacizumab, Aspart, Aflibercept, and Denosumab—will be introduced during the next 12 to 18 months.