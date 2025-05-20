Best stocks to trade today, 20 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Further, the company targets to reduce the cost from 19% to 12% by FY28. However, currently green power consumption stands at 21% and is targeting to consume 60% of power from green by FY28. In addition, freight and forwarding costs have been reduced by 8%, and other expenses declined by 12% YoY. On a consolidated basis, the group has 62 million tons of clinker capacity and 100 MTPA cement capacity. The project under execution; other stages clinker capacity stood at 27, bringing the total capacity to 89 million tons and 40 MTPA cement capacity, bringing the total to 140 MTPA by 2028.