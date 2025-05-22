Best stocks to trade today, 22 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal
Trade Brains Portal 6 min read 22 May 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryStocks to trade today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Thursday, 22 May.
On Wednesday, Nifty 50 rose 0.52% to close at 24,813.45 while Sensex closed at 81,596.63, up 410 points, supported by strong gains in all major sectoral indices. Today, we recommend two stocks, one from the FMCG sector and the other from the mining & mineral sector.
