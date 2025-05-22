Best stocks to trade today, 22 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Market Recap

The Indian market opened on a positive note today, with Nifty 50 opening at 24,744 and reaching an intraday high of 24,946, up by 262 points or 1.06%, whereas BSE Sensex opened at 81,327.61 and peaked at 82,021.64, up by 835 points or 1.03%. Nifty 50 closed at 24,813, up by 129.5 points, or 0.52%, with an RSI of 59.87 and above the 20/50/100/200 EMA in the daily time frame. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,596.63, up by 410.19 points, or 0.51%, with an RSI of 58.8, and above all four EMAs.