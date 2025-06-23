Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 20 June

Today, we recommend two stocks, one from the insurance sector and the other from the real estate sector. We also analyze the market's performance on Friday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.

Here are two stocks to trade today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Godrej Properties Ltd (Current price: ₹2,432)

Target price: ₹2,950 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹2,170

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1990, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) is a prominent real estate developer that is part of the Godrej Industries Group. Leveraging the Godrej Group’s 128-year legacy, GPL is known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality in the real estate space. GPL operates across 11 major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. GPL’s portfolio includes a mix of residential, commercial, and township projects. Some notable projects include Godrej River Crest, Godrej Hillview Estate, Godrej Eden Estate PHASE 1 & 2, The Gale at Godrej Park World, Godrej Jardinia, Godrej Zenith, and others.

The company achieved the highest-ever booking value and area sold by any Indian real estate developer in a fiscal year, reaching ₹29,444 crore in FY25—a 31% year-on-year increase. It sold 15,302 homes covering 25.73 million sq. ft., marking a 29% rise in volume. NCR, MMR, and Bengaluru contributed ₹10,523 crore, ₹8,034 crore, and ₹5,089 crore, respectively. Twelve projects across six cities each recorded booking values exceeding ₹1,000 crore. During the year, 34 new projects and phases were launched across seven cities. GPL added 14 new projects with a total saleable area of 19 million sq. ft. and anticipates future bookings worth ₹26,450 crore from new business developments. Additionally, it plans to launch projects valued at ₹40,000 crore, including in Ashok Vihar, Worli, and Bengaluru.

The company generated a strong operating cash flow of ₹7,484 crore in FY25, which it aims to invest to grow residential bookings beyond ₹32,500 crore through the launch of several new projects.

Godrej Properties is well-positioned to benefit from the RBI’s recent policy easing. The repo rate has been cut twice in 2025 (25 bps in April to 6%, then a larger 50 bps cut in June to 5.50%). In addition, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was slashed by a full 100 bps to 3.00%, releasing approximately ₹2.5 trillion into the banking system. Meanwhile, the bank rate has been lowered by 50 bps from 6.25% to 5.75%. These measures collectively reduce borrowing costs and improve liquidity; home loans become more affordable, fueling demand in the mid-income and premium segments where Godrej operates; project financing becomes cheaper, boosting margins, and investor sentiment grows more upbeat, reflected in positive stock performance.

Risk factors: The real estate market is cyclical, influenced by macroeconomic factors, government policies, supply-demand fluctuations, financing availability, and liquidity. Additionally, regulatory oversight from central, state, and local governments is crucial in the Indian real estate sector, with compliance required across various laws related to land acquisition, property transfer, and land usage. Delays in approvals could lead to adjustments in project timelines.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (Current price: ₹ 936)

Target price: ₹1,100 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹854

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1956, the Life Insurance Corporation of

India (LIC) is the largest insurer in the country. It ranks 12th globally in brand value among insurance companies and is recognized as the 3rd strongest insurance brand and the 4th largest insurer worldwide. The company now offers a wide range of 51 products, including 33 individual policies, 12 group policies, five individual riders, and one group rider. With a vast distribution network, LIC boasts around 1.49 million exclusive agents and 18,655 micro-insurance agents and operates in 36 states and Union territories, supported by 3,636 branch and satellite offices.

LIC leads the Indian life insurance sector with a 57.05% overall market share. In FY25, LIC held a 37.46% market share in the individual sector and 71.19% in the group segment. The company recorded solid financial performance in FY25. It reported a total premium income of ₹4,88,148 crore in FY25, a 2.75% growth on-year. Net VNB (Value of New Business) was ₹10,011 crore for the year FY25 as compared to ₹9,583 crore for the year ended FY24, registering a growth of 4.47% on a on-year basis. For the first time, LIC has crossed the VNB of ₹10,000 crore mark.

The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) as of FY25 was at ₹7,76,876 crore as against ₹7,27,344 crore in FY24, registering an increase of 6.81% on an on-year basis. Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹5,452,297 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹51,21,887 crore in FY24, recording a growth of 6.45% on an on-year basis. Furthermore, to increase operational efficiency, the company has enhanced the ANANDA app, which completed 1,474,208 policies in FY25 as compared to 1,158,805 policies in FY24, registering a 27.22% growth YoY. The active agents in the ANANDA app grew by 32.68% to 294 in FY25 from 222 in FY24, and the share of ANANDA policies stood at 8.49% in FY25 as compared to 5.85% in FY24.

Risk factors: The insurance products are based on assumptions and estimates for future claim payments, expenses, benefits, and other parameters. If actual claims experienced and other parameters are different from the assumptions used in pricing their products and setting reserves for their products, it could have a material adverse effect on their business, financial condition, and results of operations. LIC faces significant competition in India and overseas from many private insurance companies, which are rapidly growing and gaining market share since their entry into the Indian insurance industry. The increased competitive pressures resulting from these and other factors may materially and adversely harm their business.

Market recap

Markets on Friday began with the Nifty at 24,787.65, climbing to a day’s high of 25,136.20, and closing at 25,112.40. The Nifty 50 concluded the day up 1.29%, or 319.15 points. The BSE Sensex opened at 81,354.85 and closed at 82,408.17, up 1,046.30 points, or 1.29%. On Friday, the Nifty closed above all 20/50/100/200 EMAs, with the Nifty 50 RSI at 59.09. The Sensex also closed above all 20/50/100/200 EMAs, and the BSE Sensex RSI was at 58.29 (far below the overbought threshold of 70).

Both benchmark indices saw a rise due to investors gaining confidence from the moderation in Middle East tensions, the correction of crude oil prices, and foreign investors buying. Moreover, India VIX dropped further, 4.13% to 13.7, touching a weekly low on Friday, demonstrating a decrease in investor anxiety and improving market sentiment.

On Friday, all major indices were in the green. The Nifty Realty Index was among the biggest gainers, which ended the day at 1,013.65, up 20.90 points, or 2.11%. Major gainers in this index include Macrotech Developers, Phoenix Mills Ltd., and Prestige Estates Projects, which gained more than 2% on Friday. The Nifty Infrastructure Index was also among the top gainers, climbing 1.73% and closing at 9,130.55 on Friday. Companies including Max Healthcare Institution, Indus Towers Ltd, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions, which gained more than 3% on Friday, were among the major gainers in this index.

The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 110.45 points, or 1.64%, to close the day at 6,844.75. With gains of more than 2%, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank led the sector.

There were mixed sentiments among Asian markets as China kept benchmark rates steady, while investors are closely monitoring situations unfolding between Israel and Iran. In the Asia-Pacific markets, the South Korean Kospi index continued its upward trajectory, climbing 1.48%, or 44.10 points, to close at 3,021.84, touching its 3-year high, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng index increased 1.24%, or 292.74 points, to conclude at 23,530.48. At 38,403.23, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down by 85.11 points, or -0.22%. The Shanghai index declined 2.21 points, or -0.07%, to close the day at 3,359.90. The US Dow Jones Futures, up 267.37 points, or 0.63%, closed at 42,444.03 on Friday.

This week, the Nifty 50 index gained 1.59%, with major events such as the Iran-Israel conflict, a rise in crude oil prices, and the US Fed keeping the fed rate unchanged, making investors cautious going forward.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.