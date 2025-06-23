Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 20 June

The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) as of FY25 was at ₹7,76,876 crore as against ₹7,27,344 crore in FY24, registering an increase of 6.81% on an on-year basis. Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹5,452,297 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹51,21,887 crore in FY24, recording a growth of 6.45% on an on-year basis. Furthermore, to increase operational efficiency, the company has enhanced the ANANDA app, which completed 1,474,208 policies in FY25 as compared to 1,158,805 policies in FY24, registering a 27.22% growth YoY. The active agents in the ANANDA app grew by 32.68% to 294 in FY25 from 222 in FY24, and the share of ANANDA policies stood at 8.49% in FY25 as compared to 5.85% in FY24.