Best stocks to trade on 23 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal.

Further, Exide acquired 100% ownership in Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) to establish a 12 GWh greenfield project in two phases of 6 GWh capacity each to offer an end-to-end solution from cell to system—“molecule to megawatt"—by investing ₹3,602 crore. The company is also collaborating with SVOLT Tech Solutions, a leading Li-ion cell manufacturer. This synergy will help Exide set up a plant on a turnkey basis for Li-ion cell technology. The company also plans to increase its capacity by 6 GWh through four lines in Phase 1. With these latest developments, Exide is positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities in the battery segment.