Best stocks to trade on 26 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

On Friday, Nifty 50 closed at 24,853, up by 243.45 points, or 0.99%, while the BSE Sensex closed at 81,721, up by 769.09 points, or 0.95%. Nifty FMCG was among the top gainers. Today, we recommend two stocks to trade, one from the oil & gas sector and the other from the power generation sector.

Stocks to trade today as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

ONGC (Current price: ₹ 244)

Target price : ₹ 310 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss : ₹ 210

: 210 Why it’s recommended: ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas producer in India, and its “Maharatna" status highlights the immense value the company holds for the nation. ONGC contributes around 71% to domestic crude oil & natural gas production and has a dominant position in the Indian energy sector as the largest domestic producer of crude oil and natural gas.

The company is diversified and integrated into seven energy-related businesses with capacities in upstream (52 MMToE), refinery (46 MMTPA), petchem (3.8 MMTPA), VAP (value-added products—2,500 KTA), LNG or liquefied natural gas (22.5 MMTPA), power (726 MW), renewables (410 MW), and others.

The company generated revenue from operations of ₹6,63,262.31 crore in FY25, up by 1.5% YoY. Profit after tax stood at ₹38,328.59 crore, down by 30.7% YoY, due to an increase in exploration cost by 100% YoY. In FY25, the company had total capex of ₹62,000 crore, and during the year, ONGC discovered 5 on-land and 4 offshore explorations, with an exploration capex of ₹10,300 crore, up by 25% from FY24.

In March 2025, ONGC’s subsidiary ONGC Green Limited acquired 100% equity in PTC Energy Ltd (PEL), which operates 157 wind turbines with a total capacity of 288.80 MW across Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

ONGC NTPC Green Private Ltd acquired Ayana Renewable Power Private Ltd, which has a 4.1 GW renewable portfolio backed by reputed off-takers like SECI, NTPC, GUVNL, and Indian Railways. These acquisitions support ONGC’s target of achieving 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders with a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Risk Factor: A large share of ONGC comes from the offshore region for both crude oil and natural gas. ONGC’s top 15 producing fields account for about 80% of the production. Production in the mature fields, such as Mumbai High, a key asset for crude oil, and the Bassein asset in the western offshore region, crucial for natural gas, has been declining. Replacing the reserves and increasing the production capacity while maintaining a favourable cost structure will be a challenging issue for ONGC Gas.

Tata Power (Current price: ₹ 401)

Target price : ₹ 460 in 16-22 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 370

370 Why it’s recommended: Tata Power is the largest vertically integrated power company, serving in thermal, coal & hydro generation, renewables, transmission, and distribution. Tata Power is a market leader in solar rooftop EPC, with a 13.1% market share, holding 2.855 GW. Rooftop solar has grown at a 17% CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

India has 14.5 GW of installed solar rooftop capacity. In FY25, their total capacity of power generation stood at 25.668 GW, with 16.8 GW capacity from clean & green energy and 8.9 GW from thermal energy generation. Further, split into sub-segments: thermal (8.86 GW), wind (1.034 GW), hydro (0.88 GW), solar (4.516 GW), clean & green energy accounts (9.935 GW) under construction, and waste heat recovery accounts (0.443 GW).

Their power transmission lines were at 4,633 Ckm and 2,414 Ckm under construction. As of FY25, the company has 12.8 million customers in distribution and 5,488 public EV charging points across 600+ cities. Internationally, the company operates in Georgia with 187 MW, Zambia with 120 MW, Indonesia with 54 MW, and 126 MW capacity in Bhutan, and the pipeline it holds has 600 MW capacity in Bhutan. In New-age energy solutions, the company integrated 4.9 GW capacity in module manufacturing. Further, the company signed an MoU for the Pumped Hydro Project to develop 2.8 GW of power capacity.

In FY25, the company crossed the milestone of achieving ₹5,197 crore in PAT (before exceptional items), a 26% growth YoY, and operational segment revenue stood at ₹69,167 crore, a 4% growth YoY. Their thermal segment contributed 28.5% of segment revenue to ₹19,739 crore, renewables contributed 14% of segment revenue to ₹9,876 crore, transmission contributed 56.5% of segment revenue to ₹39,120 crore, and others (0.6%) contributed ₹431 crore. They achieved the highest-ever EBITDA in FY25, which stands at ₹14,468 crore, a 14% rise YoY.

Additionally, the company is partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 100 chargers across India and is tied to setting up a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid project. Further, signed an MoU with OREDA to accelerate rooftop solar power adoption among residential customers under the PM Surya Ghar program. In FY25, Tata Power marked a major milestone with 1.5 lakh rooftop solar installations. In addition, Tata Power Solar secured an order worth ₹632 crore to supply 292.5 MWp DCR modules. The company ramped up 4 cell lines and achieved First Cell Out (FCO) of the TOPCon pilot cell line.

However, Tata Power benefits from government schemes such as the PMSGY SCHEME to enhance 1 crore households with solar rooftops with a budget allocation of ₹11,000 crore in FY25 and ₹20,000 crore for FY26. With cheap loans at an ROI of 7%. Also, Tata Power targets 3 million households for the next 3 years. With several developments in power generation, Tata Power is well-established to capitalize on this opportunity to increase its market share and profitability.

Risk Factor: The company’s solar EPC business is exposed to interest rate fluctuations, as the loans availed by the projects under Tata Power are floating-rate loans, and lenders can reset interest rates annually. The proportion of floating-rate loans stands at 50% of total funds availed as of 31 March 2024. Also, the company faces counterparty credit risk, as almost half the operational portfolio is contracted with discoms having a weak-to-moderate credit profile. The average collection period of 129 days in FY24 remains high.

Market Recap

Nifty 50 closed at 24,853, up by 243.45 points, or 0.99%, with an RSI of 59.22 and above the 20/50/100/200 EMA in the daily time frame. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,721, up by 769.09 points, or 0.95%, with an RSI of 58.31, and above all four EMAs.

Nifty FMCG was among the top gainers today, closing at 56,502, surging by 904 points, or 1.63%, with Varun Beverages Ltd. leading the index, gaining 4.09%, followed by ITC, increasing by 2.39%. This comes after key raw material prices, such as palm oil, declined by 4.23% on 25 March, and ITC reported exceptional gains for the March quarter, uplifting the sectoral sentiments positively for the day. The Nifty Private Bank index gained by 1.08%, or 295.90 points, closing at 27,621.35, with Axis Bank leading the index, up by 1.82%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank gaining by 1.69%.

Nifty Pharma was the major index in red today, closing at 21,434, down by -0.41% or -87.50 points. Sun Pharma was the top loser in the index, declining by -2.04% or -35.10 points due to poor quarterly results with a 19% YoY decline in net profit, followed by Torrent Pharma, which fell by 1.16% or -37.30 points.

Asian markets closed on a mixed note today, with the Nikkei 225 index gaining by 0.47%, or 174.6 points, closing at 37,160.47, and the Hang Seng index increasing by 0.24%, or 56.95 points, closing at 23,601.26 points, whereas the Shanghai Composite fell by -0.94%, or -31.82 points, closing at 3,348.37 points.

Among the US markets, the Dow Jones also fell by -0.28%, or -119 points, closing at 41,806 points, as elevated bond yields remained the major concern among investors after US President Trump's highly expected tax bill cleared the House.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.