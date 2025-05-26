Best stocks to trade on 26 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Nifty FMCG was among the top gainers today, closing at 56,502, surging by 904 points, or 1.63%, with Varun Beverages Ltd. leading the index, gaining 4.09%, followed by ITC, increasing by 2.39%. This comes after key raw material prices, such as palm oil, declined by 4.23% on 25 March, and ITC reported exceptional gains for the March quarter, uplifting the sectoral sentiments positively for the day. The Nifty Private Bank index gained by 1.08%, or 295.90 points, closing at 27,621.35, with Axis Bank leading the index, up by 1.82%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank gaining by 1.69%.