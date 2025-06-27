Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 27 June
Trade Brains Portal 5 min read 27 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Looking for stocks to trade today? Discover top trading picks by Trade Brains Portal experts for 27 June, featuring ONGC and Nalco with detailed technical analysis.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Today, we recommend two dividend stocks, one from the oil and gas sector and another from the metals and mining sector. We also analyze the market's performance on Thursday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story