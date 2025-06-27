Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 27 June

Market recap

The Nifty 50 had a gap-up start to the day, opening at 25,268.95, up 23.25 points, or 0.09%, from the closing price of 25,244.75 of the previous day. The index gained 304.25 points, or 1.21%, on Thursday, with a day-high of 25,565.30 in the morning and closing at 25,549. The RSI was at 66.33, far below the overbought zone of 70, and the Nifty closed above all four of the 20/50/100/200-day EMAs on the daily chart.