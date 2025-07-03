The Nifty 50 began Wednesday on a positive note but spent the majority of the day in a bearish trend, closing 0.35% lower as investors remained wary ahead of the US’s impending tariff deadline of 8 July. The BSE Sensex fell similarly, closing 0.34% lower.

Today, we recommend two stocks from the green energy sector, which is gaining traction amid a global push for sustainability.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd

Current price: ₹106

Target price: ₹130 in 12-14 months

Stop-loss: ₹90

Why NTPC Green Energy is recommended: NTPC Green Energy is India’s largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (apart from hydro) in terms of operating capacity, and serves as the umbrella organisation for NTPC’s green business initiatives. To guide NTPC’s green energy path and meet its ambitious target of 60 GW by FY32, NGEL works on both organic and inorganic initiatives.

Energy storage, hybrid power, solar power, wind power, and green hydrogen are all part of NGEL’s diverse business portfolio. The company, which has a capacity of more than 3.4 GW, has commissioned 17 projects and has 24 projects underway.

NGEL reported revenue from operations of ₹2,210 crore for FY25, up 12.5% from ₹1,963 crore in FY24. Ebitda stood at ₹2,173 crore, up 19.4% from ₹1,819 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax rose 38% to ₹474 crore.

In the auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd for the construction of 2,000 MW of inter-state transmission system-connected solar photovoltaic power plants, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, secured a 500 MW solar power contract. The installation of energy storage systems with a combined capacity of 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh is also up for auction.

To build renewable energy projects in Bihar, such as ground-mounted and floating solar arrays, battery energy storage systems, and green hydrogen mobility initiatives, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bihar’s industries department. NTPC Renewable Energy has also won a 1,000 MW solar PV power project auction from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd.

As of April, the company had a competitive tariff-based bid order book for the construction of 3.5 GW of continuously operational hybrid projects, 0.2 GW of wind projects, and 9.8 GW of solar projects. By 2032, the NTPC group intends to use NGEL to boost its renewable energy capacity to 60 GW.

Risk factor: NTPC Green Energy is exposed to timing and cost overruns in these under-construction assets: around 13.5 GW of capacity is under construction in NGEL and its subsidiaries, around 1.9 GW is under construction in Ayana, and another 1.8 GW in other joint ventures. The company’s primary method of project execution is engineering, procurement, and construction, and includes mechanisms for obtaining liquidated damages for commissioning delays. It is still exposed to cost increases for projects not yet awarded.

NHPC Ltd

Current price: ₹84

Target price: ₹105 in 12-14 months

Stop-loss: ₹73

Why NHPC is recommended: NHPC, India’s largest hydropower development company, was founded in 1975 and is equipped to handle all aspects of hydro power project development, from planning to commissioning. In addition to developing numerous renewable energy projects, NHPC has expanded into solar and wind energy. It has operations in 15 states and two union territories. Of the company’s 24 active projects, 21 are hydro projects, one is wind, and two are solar.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹8,994 crore for FY25, up 7% from ₹8,397 crore in the year before. But profit after tax fell to ₹3,084 crore from ₹3,722 crore. On a combined basis, capital expenditure amounted to ₹11,596 crore in FY25, slightly lower than the projected capex of ₹11,762 crore.

The company has 8,140 MW of installed capacity (7,771 MW hydro, and 369 MW renewable energy) through 30 power plants. It is currently working on 9,897 MW of projects, including 1,383 MW of solar and 8,514 MW of hydro. In India, NHPC accounts for 16% of the installed hydroelectric capacity. Of the 47,928 MW of hydroelectric power in India, NHPC has a capacity of 7,771 MW.

In April, the Parbati-II hydroelectric project (800 MW) was fully commissioned by NHPC. The company’s largest operational power plant is now the Parbati-II power station. NHPC is also building pumped storage projects in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tripura, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Risk factors: Given NHPC’s exposure to state distribution utilities and departments with a moderate-to-weak credit profile, the company is subject to counterparty credit risk. Debtors have accumulated in the past, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd. The company is exposed to project execution and funding-related concerns when contemplating major capital expenditure plans in the hydro and renewable segment because it has already experienced cost and schedule overruns for the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower and 800-MW Parbati II projects.

Market recap — 2 July

The Nifty 50 began Wednesday’s trading session on a slightly positive note at 25,588.30, but spent the majority of the day in a bearish trend, closing at 25,453.40, down 88.40 points, or 0.35%. At 61.34, the RSI was well below the 70-point overbought level. On the daily chart, the index ended above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages.

The BSE Sensex had a similar pattern, opening at 83,790.72 and falling 287.60 points, or 0.34%, to close at 83,409.69, after reaching an intraday low of 83,150.77. The Sensex’s RSI was 60.16, and it continued to be above each of the four primary EMAs.

Investor attitude on Wednesday was conflicted due to the impending US tariff deadline. While macroeconomic factors like PMI, inflation, the repo rate decrease, and government spending are bolstering market resilience, investors are turning their focus to the impending first-quarter corporate earnings results.

On Wednesday, several sectoral indices saw negative finishes. One of the worst losers was the Nifty Realty index, which dropped 1.44% or 14.15 points, closing at 970.05. Stocks like Phoenix Mills, which fell 3.32%, Brigade Enterprises, which fell 3.25%, Prestige Estate Projects, and Anant Raj, which both fell by more than 2%, were the main causes of the downturn.

Among the worst losers was the Nifty Finance index, which closed Wednesday at 26,861 after dropping 0.97%, or 262.50 points. Profit-booking and increased valuation worries caused stocks such as Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, and Cholamandalam Investment to drop by over 2%. Stocks of Bank of Maharashtra (which fell by more than 2.14%), Bank of Baroda, and Bank of India (which fell by 1.81% and 1.51%, respectively), caused the Nifty PSU Bank index to close at 7,193.65, down 0.83% or 59.95 points.

The Nifty Metal index was one of the biggest winners on Wednesday, rising 134.65 points, or 1.41%, to close at 9,699.2. Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, and Welspun Corp. saw the biggest gains, rising more than 2.5%. The Nifty Consumer Durable index also finished higher, closing at 38,908 after rising 399.95 points, or 1.04%. With gains of almost 3%, Dixon Technologies, Blue Star, PG Electroplast, and Kajaria Ceramics were among the top gainers.

Asian markets ended Wednesday with mixed results. At 3,075.06, South Korea’s Kospi fell 14.59 points, or 0.47%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed at 39,762.48 after falling 223.85 points, or 0.56%. At 24,221.41, the Hang Seng Index ended the day up 149.13 points, or 0.62%. Dow Jones Futures were up 138.19 points, or 0.31%, at 44,631.14 as of 4:50 pm.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.