Risk factor: NTPC Green Energy is exposed to timing and cost overruns in these under-construction assets: around 13.5 GW of capacity is under construction in NGEL and its subsidiaries, around 1.9 GW is under construction in Ayana, and another 1.8 GW in other joint ventures. The company’s primary method of project execution is engineering, procurement, and construction, and includes mechanisms for obtaining liquidated damages for commissioning delays. It is still exposed to cost increases for projects not yet awarded.