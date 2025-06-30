Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 30 June
Trade Brains Portal 7 min read 30 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Looking for stocks to trade today? Discover top trading picks by Trade Brains Portal experts for 30 June, featuring Waaree Renewable and Adani Green with detailed technical analysis.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equities ended higher for the fourth straight day on Friday, largely led by select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Nifty gained 86.35 points, or 0.34%, to finish the session at 25,638, while the Sensex rose 303 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 84,058.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story