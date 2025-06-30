Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 30 June

Indian equities ended higher for the fourth straight day on Friday, largely led by select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Nifty gained 86.35 points, or 0.34%, to finish the session at 25,638, while the Sensex rose 303 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 84,058.

Here are two stocks to trade from the renewable energy sector, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 30 June:

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd - Current price: ₹ 985

Target price : ₹ 1,150 in 12-14 Months

1,150 in 12-14 Months Stop-loss : ₹ 900

: 900 Why it’s recommended:The industry leader in solar EPC is Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL), a part of Waaree Energies Limited that was founded in 1999. Waaree has completed more than 10,000 solar projects with a combined operating capacity of over 2.5 GW. With operations in 19 states and a 15 gigawatt overall capacity, the company has 32 years of solar energy experience and has completed more than 150 projects. WRTL has more than 400 franchises throughout India and exports its products to 26 nations.

The company's FY2025 revenue of ₹1,597.75 crore was a remarkable 82.29% increase over FY2024 revenue of ₹876.5 crore. Compared to FY24's EBITDA of ₹207.18 crore, FY2025's EBITDA of ₹310.90 crore was a 50.06% year-over-year increase. Compared to FY2024's PAT of ₹145.22 crore, FY2025's PAT of ₹228.92 crore was a 57.64% year-over-year growth. WRTL expanded its market footprint and grew its sales at a CAGR of 115% between FY22 and FY25. The company has obtained orders for 2,448 MWp of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for projects and has a portfolio of 695 MWp of O&M.

The company has a 3,263 MWp unexecuted order book as of FY25, which has grown over time, and an executed order book of 1,524 MWp. The order book for the EPC company is 3.2 GW, or around ₹1.2 crore, and it is anticipated to be completed within the next 12 to 15 months. Plans to pursue a pipeline with a capacity of about 30 GW in the upcoming years. The company has developed 54.82 MWp solar power generating assets under IPP assets. establishing a 41.6 MWp Independent Power Producer Plant as well. Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0, the company received an order from Renewable Energy Generation Company for the design and EPC of 94 MW AC solar PV plants across several locations. The project is worth ₹114.22 crore in total.

Risk Factor:WRTL is a mid-sized player operating in a highly competitive and fragmented business. Its rivals include the EPC divisions of several independent power producers (IPPs), who, in comparison, have significant negotiating leverage when it comes to obtaining orders from the corresponding developers. Additionally, several medium-sized and small businesses compete with it by offering the same target market EPC and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Adani Green Energy Ltd - Current price: ₹ 1,020

Target price: ₹ 1,310 in 12-14 Months

1,310 in 12-14 Months Stop-loss: ₹ 870

Why it’s recommended:In 2015, Adani Green Energy began operations in Ahmedabad. In addition to creating energy storage systems with battery energy storage technologies and hydro-pumped storage projects, the firm develops, owns, and runs utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy plants. The company's portfolio as of March 31, 2025, included 14,243 MW of operational renewable energy capacity spread across 12 Indian states with abundant natural resources. With a portfolio of 54 completed projects and 12 ongoing projects, AGEL has increased its presence in 12 Indian states.

On the financials, operating revenue increased by 22% to ₹11,212 crore and EBITDA rose by 22% to ₹8,818 crore. PAT increased from ₹1,260 crore in FY24 to ₹2,001 crore, a 59% increase. Of the 33 gigawatts of projects the company has planned, 25% are merchant and C&I projects, and the capacities are CFDs. The remaining capacity will be negotiated with the appropriate DISCOMs and other parties.

It has the largest RE portfolio in India, with 14.2 GW, and added 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY25, the most by any RE company in the country. Signed a 25-year PPA to deliver 5 GW of solar power with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Got $444 million in financing and finished forming a joint venture (JV) with TotalEnergies for a 1,150 MW RE portfolio. Signed the first C&I contract to provide Google's data center with 61 MW of renewable energy and refinanced a $1.06 billion first construction facility with an amortizing structure that aligns closely with PPA cashflows and a 19-year tenor loan. By constructing the largest renewable energy plant in the world, a 30 GW facility at Khavda, the business hopes to increase its RE capacity from 14.2 GW to 50 GW by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 27%.

Risk Factor: Supply chain disruptions and growing raw material costs are two of AGEL's problems. The manufacture of solar panels may be impacted by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors and the volatility of polysilicon pricing. Furthermore, AGEL might have to spend money on compliance efforts due to legislative changes in India, such as tighter environmental standards. Global commodity prices may be impacted by geopolitical issues, such as Middle East tensions and trade conflicts between the United States and China, which could have an indirect effect on AGEL's project costs.

Friday saw a solid start for the Nifty 50, which continued its surge for the third straight day. It opened at 25,577, up 28 points from the previous day's closing price of 25,549. The index concluded Friday at 25,638 after rising 89 points, or 0.35%, to a day-high of 25,654.

The Nifty finished above all four of the 20/50/100/200-day EMAs on the daily chart, and the RSI was at 67.72, approaching the overbought zone of 70. With an RSI of 66.9, the Sensex ended the day at 84,059, up 303 points, or 0.36%, in line with this pattern.

The reduction of Middle East tensions between Iran and Israel was the primary driver of the market increase. Additionally, the dollar index fell to a three-year low of 97 on Thursday, suggesting that there may be a chance for additional foreign capital to enter the Indian market. Additionally, the market is experiencing a rise due to strong demand from DIIs.

On Friday, the majority of indices were up. The Nifty Oil & Gas index resumed its upward trend for the second straight session, closing at 11,835, up 139 points or 1.2%. Adani Total Gas, which surged 5.7%, Mahanagar Gas, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., which jumped approximately 4.5%, as well as other stocks like Gujarat State Petronet and Indraprastha Gas, which increased by up to 3%, all contributed to the index's increase.

The positive trend was also followed by the Nifty Energy index, which ended the day at 36,543, up 363.5, or 1%. The index rose as a result of gains of up to 6% in stocks of Adani Total Gas, Mahanagar Gas, HPCL, Suzlon Energy, and Reliance Power. Also, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed up to 0.9%, or 171 points, closing at 18,977, with stocks like Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. rising about 12.5%, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. up 9.2%, and Redington Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., and Godfrey Philips India Ltd. up 8.5%.

The Nifty Realty Index closed at 993.95 points after dropping -15.60 points, or -1.6%. Heavyweights like Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, and Anant Raj saw their stock drop up to 3.5%, which caused the index to fall.

Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Friday as investors assessed China’s May industrial data. The National Bureau of Statistics reports that during the first five months of the year, the nation's industrial profits fell 9.1% year over year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed in red at 24,284.15 after falling -0.17%, or -41.25 points. The Kospi of South Korea closed at 3,055.94, down -0.77% or -23.62 points. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 566.21 points, or 1.43%, to close at 40,150.79. Shanghai's Composite Index closed the day lower at 3,424.23, down -24.23 points, or -0.7%, while the Shenzhen Index increased 35.07 points, or 0.34%, to 10,378.55. Since October of last year, when industrial profits fell by 10%, that was the biggest monthly loss. One important indicator of the financial stability of Chinese companies, mines, and utilities is industrial profitability.

The week started slowly but picked up steam as tensions between Israel and Iran decreased after a ceasefire deal. On Thursday, the dollar index fell to a three-year low of 97, indicating more opportunities for foreign investment in India. Additionally, optimism about possible trade agreements between the US and India that would allay worries about tariffs improved investor mood. This week, the Nifty 50 hit a weekly high of 25,650 after surpassing the crucial 25,500 threshold. The Bank Nifty reached a record high of 57,475 during the week, while the BSE Sensex crossed the 84,000 mark and peaked at 84,089.

