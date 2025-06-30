Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 30 June

Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Friday as investors assessed China’s May industrial data. The National Bureau of Statistics reports that during the first five months of the year, the nation's industrial profits fell 9.1% year over year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed in red at 24,284.15 after falling -0.17%, or -41.25 points. The Kospi of South Korea closed at 3,055.94, down -0.77% or -23.62 points. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 566.21 points, or 1.43%, to close at 40,150.79. Shanghai's Composite Index closed the day lower at 3,424.23, down -24.23 points, or -0.7%, while the Shenzhen Index increased 35.07 points, or 0.34%, to 10,378.55. Since October of last year, when industrial profits fell by 10%, that was the biggest monthly loss. One important indicator of the financial stability of Chinese companies, mines, and utilities is industrial profitability.