Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 30 May

Stocks to trade today as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (Current price: ₹ 3,987)

Target price : ₹ 4,960 in 16-24 months

: 4,960 in 16-24 months Stop-loss: ₹ 3,500

3,500 Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is a leading technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider that holds a dominant 68% market share in registrar and transfer agent (RTA) services. They primarily serve technology-driven solutions to mutual funds, AIFs, and insurance companies.

In FY25, their mutual fund revenue grew by 25%, and transaction volume grew 49% to 89.2 crore from 59.8 crore, and new SIP registrations surged 51% to 400 lakh, and the SIP book growth stood at 5.7 crore, an 18% growth YoY. Unique investors rose to 4.04 crore, up 26%, and live investor folios stood at 9.4 crore, a 30% growth YoY.

Further, the equity AUM grew by 29% YoY to ₹24.8 trillion, with a 66.1% market share and 86% growth in equity sales to ₹3.6 trillion YoY. Furthermore, the systematic transactions processed grew by 43% to 72.3 crore.

Their non-mutual fund assets revenue grew 25% YoY, and non-MF includes a variety of services such as CAMS Pay, CAMS Alternatives, CAMS Repositories, CAMS KRA, CAMS Finserv, Think360, and CAMS NPS. In FY25, the non-mutual fund business saw strong growth in revenue YoY.

For FY25, the total revenue grew by 25% YoY to ₹1,475 crore from ₹1,177 crore in FY24, operating EBITDA stood at ₹656 crore, a 46% jump YoY, and PAT jumped by 33% YoY to ₹465 crore from ₹351 crore in FY24.

In addition, the company focuses on cost and expects less than 10% for FY26. EBITDA margins for FY26 would be around 20% for non-MF and 44% for the mutual fund segment. On the capex side, the company expects ₹100 crore on re-architecture and ₹70 crore on BAU capex, including regulatory air gap data centers and tech upgrades.

Additionally, with the mutual fund industry's net inflows and market gains of ₹8.15 lakh crore, the mutual fund sector in India achieved a 23.11% increase in AUM, reaching ₹65.74 lakh crore by March 2025. At the end of April 2025, the AUM stood at ₹69.99 lakh crore. It has grown about six and a half-fold in a span of 10 years.

Further, debt funds had a resurgence, while equity-oriented schemes witnessed the largest inflows of ₹4.17 lakh crore. Folios increased 32% year over year to reach 23.45 crore, indicating an increase in investor involvement in all categories.

Risk Factor: Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) faces significant revenue concentration risk due to its heavy dependence on the mutual fund (MF) services segment accounts for 73.2% of its total revenue, and, more specifically, on its top asset management company (AMC) clients. This concentration creates vulnerability: any regulatory, market, or client-specific changes impacting the mutual fund industry or these key clients could materially affect CAMS's financial performance.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,699)

Target price: ₹ 1,990 in 16-24 months

1,990 in 16-24 months Stop-loss : ₹ 1,553

: 1,553 Why it’s recommended: Sun Pharma is the world’s leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics, and consumer healthcare products. The company is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as in the global emerging markets. The company's products are included in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology, which accounts for over 18% of the company’s sales.

Sun Pharma is spread over 100 countries. In FY25, the gross sales stood at ₹52,041.2 crore, a 9% growth YoY. EBITDA stood at ₹15,271.7 crore, up 17.3%, and adjusted net profit for FY25 was ₹11,984.4 crore, a 14% growth YoY. The company’s total dividend for FY25 was ₹16 per share, and it announced a final dividend of ₹5.5 per share.

In India, formulation sales stood at ₹16,923 crore, a 14% rise YoY. US formulation sales stood at US$ 1,921 million, up 3.6%, and global specialty sales were at US$ 1,216 million, up 17%. In emerging markets, formulation sales were at US$ 1,114 million, up 7%, and the rest of the world's formulation sales grew 4.5% to US$ 847 million.

Further, the company has increased its API by 11% to ₹2,129.2 crore, and external sales were at ₹533 crore for Q4 FY25, up 28%. On R&D, the company has invested ₹3,248.4 crore for FY25, or 6.2% of sales, and its specialty R&D pipeline includes 8 novel entities in the clinical stage. The company received approval for 542 ANDAs in the US, and 117 filings for ANDAs await approval from the US.

This includes 33 tentative approvals. Additionally, the portfolio includes 57 approved NDAs, while 13 NDAs await US FDA approval. For the quarter, 9 ANDAs were filed, and 1 ANDA approval was received.

Global specialty pipeline, Ilumya, for psoriatic arthritis, is in Phase 3, with the next milestone by H2CY25. Fibromun for soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma is in Phase 3 & 2, and SCD-044 for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis is currently in Phase 2 and will be achieved during H1CY25.

GL0034 for type 2 diabetes, completed starts during H2CY25, and MM-II for pain in osteoarthritis is completed, and planning to enter a partnership for commercialization.

Risk factor: The pharmaceutical industry is strictly regulated, with stringent guidelines from authorities like the FDA; non-compliance can lead to serious consequences, such as product recalls and legal penalties. Pharmaceutical companies experience strong competition from both established firms and new entrants; thus lack of innovation or a limited product range can reduce market share and customer loyalty.

Market Recap

On Thursday, 29 May 2025, Indian equity markets recovered after falling for two consecutive sessions. The BSE Sensex rose by 320.70 points (+0.39%) to close at 81,633.02, while the Nifty 50 gained by 81.15 points (+0.33%) to settle at 24,833.60.

Today’s uptrend was broad-based but more focused on sectors that were affected by Trump tariffs, with the Nifty Metal index leading the sectoral increase, increasing by 1.21 percent. Welspun Corp increased by 10 percent following its robust Q4 results. Other metal stocks, such as Tata Steel, NMDC, and Hindustan Zinc, also saw an uptick. The Nifty IT index also saw an uptick of 0.76 percent. In contrast, the Nifty PSU Bank fell by 0.24 percent, and the Defensive FMCG index fell by 0.13 percent

Global markets were in tune with the Indian markets on May 29, 2025. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed up 1.88 percent, as Trump tariff fears eased after the US court halted the tariffs. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased by 1.35 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite also closed up 0.70 percent, both following the tariff’s suspension by the US Court.

The Indian market initially fell after opening but later closed at the day’s high following the global trend, which was set by the tariff suspension by the courts.

Nifty 50 has been trying to break the 25,000 level since May 12th. However, because of global uncertainty, the index is yet to give a decisive breakout above the 25,000 level.

