Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 30 May

Today’s uptrend was broad-based but more focused on sectors that were affected by Trump tariffs, with the Nifty Metal index leading the sectoral increase, increasing by 1.21 percent. Welspun Corp increased by 10 percent following its robust Q4 results. Other metal stocks, such as Tata Steel, NMDC, and Hindustan Zinc, also saw an uptick. The Nifty IT index also saw an uptick of 0.76 percent. In contrast, the Nifty PSU Bank fell by 0.24 percent, and the Defensive FMCG index fell by 0.13 percent