Best stocks to trade today, 8 May: Recommended by Raja Venkatraman

Outlook for trading

From the daily charts we can conclude that we are still in a “buy on dips and sell on rallies" market. Going into today, we are on uncertain footing and may encounter challenges around 24,500-24,600. With lower levels continuing to provide meaningful support, one can expect them to come into play again. We can abandon the buy-on-dips strategy until we get a close above 26,000. Also, open interest data now shows that call writing around 24,500 levels continues to hold sway while 24,300 is showing signs of holding back the bearishness.