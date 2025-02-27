Stocks to trade today: Raja Venkatraman picks three stocks for 27 February
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Thursday, 27 February
Stock Market Recap: 25 February
The Sensex broke its five-day losing trend on Tuesday and ended slightly higher, primarily due to gains in financial and telecom stocks. However, the oil & gas and IT sectors continued to face downward pressure. The Nifty IT index struggled to find direction and ended the day flat. The market had opened cautiously as investors assessed the renewed global uncertainties surrounding US tariffs.