Stocks to trade today: Raja Venkatraman picks three stocks for 27 February

The stock-specific approach can be continued and kept that way. With supports given away, the Nifty Daily chart shown below highlights the gap region around 22760 is acting as a resistance. Trends now show a fresh downward momentum and the possibility of a move below Friday's low has now accelerated the decline. With the bearish trends clearly in control now the possibility of sell at current levels and on rally situation has emerged. As mentioned yesterday, the selling pressure continues to build as even large caps have started giving up.