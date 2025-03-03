On 28 February, Sensex and Nifty plummeted nearly 2% due to widespread selling triggered by fears of a global trade war and concerns about a slowing US economy. The market's total capitalization dropped by ₹8.8 trillion. All 13 major sectoral indices were deep in the red, with the BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices each falling over 2%. IT and financial stocks, where foreign investors hold significant stakes, contributed to half of Nifty 50's losses.

The sharp impact was seen post US President Donald Trump tariff announcement on Mexican and Canadian goods would take effect on 4 March, along with an additional 10% duty on Chinese imports, citing the continued flow of deadly drugs into the US. These new tariffs will be added to the 10% levy imposed on 4 February due to the fentanyl crisis, effectively raising the total duty on Chinese imports to 20%.

Outlook for Trading

Last week, we mentioned the crucial phase for the market emerging that could lead to some pensive moments for the markets. Hesitation was written all over the place and this led the markets to break crucial supports around 22800 and 22500 as we had mentioned.

Post the RBI Policy and Budget, which was a much talked about event, the industry reaction to the implementation will impact the markets in the coming days. While the indices will be under pressure, every rally that we will see will witness supply, the stock specific action will keep us busy till we gain some clarity. As bearishness is now widespread across all major sectors, we can continue to look for further downside.

The trends have not been able to revive and hence the possibility of continued upward bounce shall remain limited. On Friday, the levels of 22500 were breached as we did not witness any rebound, clearly indicating that the trends were pressured. The market continues to struggle at every recovery, thus indicating that rallies continue to attract some selling pressure.

Overall bias is negative as we negotiate the possibility of how the markets would accept the turnaround of events and decide on the outcome of the various sectors. The Option data also reveals that the max pain point continues to show 22500, which could now act as a resistance for any rally that may emerge in the next week.

As mentioned the prospects of the next series unable to generate any revival has slimmed now we need to move ahead with caution as the bears are in control.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• Cartrade Tech: Buy at ₹1,530, stop ₹1,505, target ₹1,650-1,690

After undergoing some profit booking, prices have slipped into a strong set of supports that are indicating that the trends are looking to head higher once again. With the strong rise seen on Friday some demand is emerging at lower levels. As the trends look encouraging one can consider going long.

• ITD Cementation India: Buy above ₹540, stop ₹515, target ₹580-595

A long body formation seen on the charts has triggered an encouraging response. The MA Bands too are offering a steady demand that is triggering some opportunities for long. As trends have once again flashed a positive sign, one can look to buy.

• Shankara Building Products: Buy above ₹555, stop ₹535 target ₹595-615

A round pattern seen on the intraday charts beyond the gap region makes it a good candidate for some upside. The momentum has seen some pullback, so we can look to buy for some upside in the days ahead. The positive overhang is forcing us to consider a buy approach for the days ahead. A move above 555 augurs well for the prices. Now, poised at heading higher beyond the cluster highs one can consider going long.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.