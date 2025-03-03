Stocks to trade today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks to buy today —3 March
- Buy or sell stocks: Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 3 March
Stock market recap - 28 February
On 28 February, Sensex and Nifty plummeted nearly 2% due to widespread selling triggered by fears of a global trade war and concerns about a slowing US economy. The market's total capitalization dropped by ₹8.8 trillion. All 13 major sectoral indices were deep in the red, with the BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices each falling over 2%. IT and financial stocks, where foreign investors hold significant stakes, contributed to half of Nifty 50's losses.